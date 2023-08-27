Home Sport

Rethin beats Mahalingam to bag U-18 tennis crown  

Rethin, with his powerful serve and excellent ground strokes, gave a tough time to Mahalingam Kandhavel.

Published: 27th August 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis racket

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rethin Pranav gathered his second boys’ U-18 title in two weeks as he defeated Kandhavel Mahalingam 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the MGC ITF WTT Junior Under-18 tennis championship played at Madras Gymkhana Club. Rethin, with his powerful serve and excellent ground strokes, gave a tough time to Mahalingam Kandhavel. Results: (all finals): Singles: Boys: Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 6-4, 6-1; Girls: Maaya Revathi Rajeshwaran bt Diya Ramesh 6-1, 6-4.

IOCL shine 
Arshdeep Singh (7th), VR Raghunath (14), Affan Yousaf (40) and Roshan Minz (55) scored a goal each to help IOCL beat Indian Navy 4-2 in the 94th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament held at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium. Results: IOCL 4 (Arshdeep Singh 7, VR Raghunath 14, Affan Yousaf 40,Roshan Minz 55) bt Indian Navy 2 (Sushil 13, K Selvaraj 19); Hockey Karnataka 2 (Thrishul 21, Pranam Gowda 57) bt Central Secretariat 1 (Mohd Shariq 3); PNB 2 (Gursimran Singh 37, Sachin 58) bt India Army Red 1 (Rajant 47).

Indian Navy advance
Indian Navy defeated Kerala Police 93-73 in the 57th PSG Trophy All-India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore. Results: Indian Navy 93 (Rishabh Mathur 21, Mahipal Singh 17, Michael Raj 10) bt Kerala Police 73 (Shanazil Muhammad 18, Muhammad Shiraz 15, Prem Prakash 13); Indian Bank 79 (R Hariram 29, Prashant Singh Rawat 17) bt Customs 77 (Siddhant Shinde 21, Sowkin shetty 13).

Ananya in semis
M Ananya of Chennai Achievers defeated N Kaviya of Vinwin 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3 in the girls’ U-17 quarterfinals of the 4th TNTTA state ranking table tennis tournament at Meston College of Education. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tennis IOCL Indian Navy Kerala Police basketball tournament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp