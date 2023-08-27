Rethin beats Mahalingam to bag U-18 tennis crown  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rethin Pranav gathered his second boys’ U-18 title in two weeks as he defeated Kandhavel Mahalingam 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the MGC ITF WTT Junior Under-18 tennis championship played at Madras Gymkhana Club. Rethin, with his powerful serve and excellent ground strokes, gave a tough time to Mahalingam Kandhavel. Results: (all finals): Singles: Boys: Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 6-4, 6-1; Girls: Maaya Revathi Rajeshwaran bt Diya Ramesh 6-1, 6-4.

IOCL shine

Arshdeep Singh (7th), VR Raghunath (14), Affan Yousaf (40) and Roshan Minz (55) scored a goal each to help IOCL beat Indian Navy 4-2 in the 94th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament held at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium. Results: IOCL 4 (Arshdeep Singh 7, VR Raghunath 14, Affan Yousaf 40,Roshan Minz 55) bt Indian Navy 2 (Sushil 13, K Selvaraj 19); Hockey Karnataka 2 (Thrishul 21, Pranam Gowda 57) bt Central Secretariat 1 (Mohd Shariq 3); PNB 2 (Gursimran Singh 37, Sachin 58) bt India Army Red 1 (Rajant 47).

Indian Navy advance

Indian Navy defeated Kerala Police 93-73 in the 57th PSG Trophy All-India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore. Results: Indian Navy 93 (Rishabh Mathur 21, Mahipal Singh 17, Michael Raj 10) bt Kerala Police 73 (Shanazil Muhammad 18, Muhammad Shiraz 15, Prem Prakash 13); Indian Bank 79 (R Hariram 29, Prashant Singh Rawat 17) bt Customs 77 (Siddhant Shinde 21, Sowkin shetty 13).

Ananya in semis

M Ananya of Chennai Achievers defeated N Kaviya of Vinwin 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3 in the girls’ U-17 quarterfinals of the 4th TNTTA state ranking table tennis tournament at Meston College of Education.

