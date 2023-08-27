Home Sport

US Open 2023: Former No 4 and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out with an injury

Play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.

Published: 27th August 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

US Open 2023

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts during her match against Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the National Bank Open women’s tennis tournament, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Saturday because of a back injury.

Paula Badosa also withdrew because of injury, meaning Venus Williams needs a new opponent for her first-round match.

Both players will be replaced in the women’s singles bracket by a player who qualified for the field or lost in qualifying.

The US Tennis Association announced Andreescu’s withdrawal but did not specify the nature of the injury. However, when she withdrew from the previous tournament, in Cincinnati, Andreescu posted on social media that she had a small stress fracture in her back.

Andreescu was supposed to face Lesia Tsurenko in the first round in New York.

Play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.

Andreescu is a 23-year-old from Canada who has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 51.

She won the US Open as a teenager by beating Serena Williams in the final four years ago. That made Andreescu the first player to win the women’s title in New York in her tournament debut.

Badosa was ranked No. 2 last year but is now No. 46. Venus Williams received a wild card to play in the tournament at 43 where she won two of her seven Grand Slam singles titles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Open 2023 Injury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp