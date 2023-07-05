Indian Olympic Association plans formula to plug irregularities

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There have been a number of instances when the functioning of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has not been too smooth. From appointing the steering committee and, later, the two members in an ad hoc panel of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), inaction over wrestlers’ protests and of course, to the more serious offence of not appointing a chief executive officer, IOA has been under the scanner for all the wrong reasons. Going by a recent circular, there seem to be certain discrepancies in securing contracts that have come to the notice of the IOA president.

It is understood that the non-appointment of a CEO has complicated matters. According to the IOA constitution, the CEO has substantial financial powers. But the complication is because whether an acting CEO (joint secretary is the one holding post right now) has the same powers? Because there is no CEO, it is believed that there is ambiguity on processes to be followed. There has been an instance when members were not comfortable when a company formed just three days (December 7) before the IOA elections apparently entered into a contract with the IOA for certain events.

It is understood that the IOA wants the system to be process driven rather than a personality-driven organisation. In fact, a new circular from the IOA president points towards such financial discrepancies. “In the recent past, it has come to my attention that certain decisions/contracts have been executed without the written approval of the competent authority. This advisory aims to provide guidance in accordance with the current Financial Regulations to ensure responsible financial management,” said a letter sent to IOA’s executive council members.

The letter also highlighted the need to “conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the organization or individual involved. This evaluation should include a review of their financial stability, reputation, past performance, and adherence to ethical standards.” The letter also said that a competitive bidding process should be adhered to. “Implement a transparent and competitive bidding process for significant contracts. And also “clearly define the evaluation criteria, such as expertise, track record, financial viability, value for money and compliance with IOA's objectives and values”.

It is understood that not many were happy with the remuneration the returning officer for the WFI is expected to be drawing. Some say it is around Rs 20 lakh, while some believe there is no such figure mentioned in the letter sent to the RO that’s why it can be any amount. What seems interesting as of now is IOA is apparently disbursing the amount to the ad hoc committee of WFI for day-to-day activities and even election expenditures. However, it needs to be seen if WFI reimburse the amount to IOA.

The IOA in another letter has listed out the powers and responsibilities of the treasurer, which indicates that he too seemed to have been ignored in certain matters. “The treasurer is responsible for maintaining accurate records of income, expenses, and assets and for presenting regular financial reports to the EC and the general assembly.” The IOA has categorically said that the financial matters will be looked after by the financial committee formed in February this year. The letter also emphasises that financial proposals, contracts and agreements should be submitted to the finance committee for review and recommendation. All dealing above Rs 3 lakh will be proposed by the finance committee and the CEO to the treasurer and president for approval. The letter says that all members must adhere to the guidelines to maintain transparency and accountability.

