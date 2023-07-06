After being 'Forced out of the sport' in 2021, Khade comes back in style

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI: A few days ago, Virdhawal Khade, one of India's most decorated swimmers, quietly put together one of his fastest-ever 50m butterfly races at an event, to qualify for what will be his fifth Asian Games. For somebody who was 'forced out of the sport because of circumstances in 2021', that's an impressive return. In an interview with this daily, the 31-year-old speaks about his second wind of his, his different training methodology in 2023 and more. Excerpts:On the last few days at Hyderabad It has been very good. Preparing for the meet, I knew what the targets were. It all seemed very achievable to me. But the targets being achievable and it actually happening are two totally different things. I did whatever I could to make sure it happened. The 50 free needs some more work, I'm not quite where I would like it to be. I have enough time now to improve until the Asian Games.On his 2023 and changes in training It has been different. I'm a bit older so different priorities. I'm training in Mumbai only. This year, I have emphasised recovery and nutrition a lot, more than I have ever had in my career. It has really helped me to get in shape and become strong. With recovery... I feel I'm a whole lot older. So, not able to put in the same amount of hours. Higher intensity, lifting heavier weights in the gym. Recovery itself has been challenging, I need like a couple of massages every week. I need to see the physio often. With respect to nutrition, I try to stay true at least 80%. 100% is not possible because we all have our cravings. Luckily, the journey with Rujuta (Khade's partner, she broke a 20-year-old national record in the women's 50m free event the same night Khade punched his Asian Games ticket)... she has also been on the same path. It becomes a whole lot easier. On mentoring swimmers I have been doing some work at the Gymkhana. That definitely has opened me up to different perspectives. No two people swim the same way and there are a lot of ways to swim fast. It has certainly helped me.On if he ever considered himself semi-retired in 2021 I have never said that 'I'm retired'. Back then, I felt that I was forced out of the sport because of the circumstances when things were so uncertain before the Olympics. Mentally it was very challenging. There was no said goal to work towards and you have to keep pushing. I'm the kind of person that cannot sustain myself like that. I need to have a goal in front of me to work hard.