TNPL: Ajitesh fifty guides Nellai home

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ajitesh Guruswamy’s hard hitting 56 n.o paved the way for Nellai Royal Kings to hammer Ba11sy Trichy by eight wickets (DLS method) in the TNPL game played at Tirunelveli. Set a revised target of 130 in 16 overs, Nellai openers Arun Karthik and L Suryaprakash failed to convert their good starts and got out in quick succession. Thereafter Ajitesh played with responsibility and sensibility to guide Nellai home. His six off Daryl Ferraio where the ball sailed over the extra cover fence showed his intent and class. Ajitesh and Nidhish Rajagopal (35 n.o) added 87 runs in 47 balls for the unfinished third wicket.

Earlier, Trichy, riding on an explosive 96 by Jafar Jamal, managed to post 146/6 in 19 overs. The match was reduced to 19 overs due to rain and Nellai Royal Kings, having qualified for the playoffs opted to bowl first in order to give their bowlers some match practice. Trichy had a disastrous start losing three wickets with only 20 runs on the board. Once rain stopped and play resumed, Jafar Jamal (96) got into the groove and notched up sixes at will off Poiyamozhi, Sonu Yadav. After the rain some bowlers of Nellai found it difficult to grip the ball.

Brief scores: Ba11sy Trichy 146/6 in 19 ovs (Jafar Jamal 96, Poiyamozhi 2/35) lost to Nellai Royal Kings (revised target 130 in 16 overs) 135/ 2 in 11.5 ovs (Ajitesh 56).

CHENNAI: Ajitesh Guruswamy’s hard hitting 56 n.o paved the way for Nellai Royal Kings to hammer Ba11sy Trichy by eight wickets (DLS method) in the TNPL game played at Tirunelveli. Set a revised target of 130 in 16 overs, Nellai openers Arun Karthik and L Suryaprakash failed to convert their good starts and got out in quick succession. Thereafter Ajitesh played with responsibility and sensibility to guide Nellai home. His six off Daryl Ferraio where the ball sailed over the extra cover fence showed his intent and class. Ajitesh and Nidhish Rajagopal (35 n.o) added 87 runs in 47 balls for the unfinished third wicket. Earlier, Trichy, riding on an explosive 96 by Jafar Jamal, managed to post 146/6 in 19 overs. The match was reduced to 19 overs due to rain and Nellai Royal Kings, having qualified for the playoffs opted to bowl first in order to give their bowlers some match practice. Trichy had a disastrous start losing three wickets with only 20 runs on the board. Once rain stopped and play resumed, Jafar Jamal (96) got into the groove and notched up sixes at will off Poiyamozhi, Sonu Yadav. After the rain some bowlers of Nellai found it difficult to grip the ball. Brief scores: Ba11sy Trichy 146/6 in 19 ovs (Jafar Jamal 96, Poiyamozhi 2/35) lost to Nellai Royal Kings (revised target 130 in 16 overs) 135/ 2 in 11.5 ovs (Ajitesh 56).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });