National coaches, ad hoc panel tussle over one-bout trials, no dates as yet

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As of now the last date to send final wrestling entries for the Asian Games is July 23 but somehow the ad-hoc committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seems unperturbed to hold trials.

Despite a little over a fortnight remaining to send the final entries according to the new deadline, the ad-hoc panel in its meeting on Thursday fixed the criteria but not the date of the trials to select the team for the quadrennial event. The meeting was attended by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, an ad-hoc panel member, two wrestling experts — Gian Singh and Ashok Garg apart from two national coaches Hargobind Singh and Jagminder Singh. Coaches and players are not amused.

Mahabir Prasad, Dronacharya awardee and former wrestling chief coach felt that an administrator from wushu might not understand the nuances of wrestling. One of the two members actively involved in WFI functioning is Wushu Association of India chief Bajwa, who is also an IOA executive council member.

"The wrestlers while protesting said their sole aim is to protect the sport. Now that goal too is getting defeated as India may lose out on the chance to send wrestlers for the Asian Games if such uncertainty continues. It is not fair for other wrestlers who are waiting for trial dates while at the same time giving protesting wrestlers time to get fit and bout ready. At least the date should be finalised. Now as the date for sending final entries is extended to July 23, the ad-hoc panel should announce the date of trials as wrestlers need time to change their schedule accordingly. This delay will affect every wrestler who has been preparing for the Asian Games for years," former coach Prasad told this daily. The ad hoc committee it is understood is waiting for OCA's reply for trials.



Strong objection against two-stage trials

One of the attendees told this daily that a few options were discussed in the meeting depending on the Olympic Council of Asia's reply to the IOA's request for an extension of the last date for submitting the final entries. "If the OCA gives us time till August first week then only one trial will be held. But if it doesn't give enough time then two trials can be organised.

One can be held in July with a rider that winners in a few weight categories have to compete against protesting wrestlers for a place in the team in August. This means one-bout trials for a few wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. However, if other wrestlers do not agree then two finalists of the first trials and winners between the two bronze medallists can be fielded for the second trial against the protesting wrestler. In that way, each wrestler will have three bouts in the second trial and those who emerge winners can go to the Asiad," said Gian. He also suggested that two names can be sent in select weight categories if the extension is not given till August first week.

However, the national coaches registered a strong protest against the idea of one-bout trials. "If that happens then it will be unfair to other wrestlers. We objected to it," said one of the coaches. Even Prasad was against it and claimed two names cannot be sent for final entries unless there are exceptional circumstances. "A wrestler in the final list can only be replaced if there is an extraordinary situation. The medical ground is one such situation but for that, you have to submit the medical certificate of the wrestler who is being replaced. More importantly, why that wrestler would agree to be replaced?" asked Prasad.

Besides, going by the rule only those wrestlers could be named as replacements whose names are included in the long list. The oversight committee, which was looking after the WFI affairs before the ad-hoc panel, had earlier sent the long list and sources said the names of the six protesting wrestlers were included in it.

While it is learnt that the panel has decided to wait for a few days before deciding on the dates of the selection trials, no official confirmation in this regard could be obtained as Bajwa remained incommunicado despite repeated attempts.



Criteria for shortlisting athletes for Asian Games trials

(As set by the ad-hoc panel)



A wrestler will become eligible to take part if he/she has been a medallist in at least one of the following events and must be of senior age group. The wrestlers born in 2005 (18 years) may participate with a medical certificate and parental authorization:



1. Medallists of 2022 Senior Men freestyle, Greco-Roman style and women national wrestling championship at Visakhapatnam (AP) from 21st to 23rd December 2022.

2. Medallists of 2022 National Games (FS, GR & WW) held at Gandhinagar (Gujarat) from 29th September to 2nd October 2022.

3. Medallists of 2022 Senior Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament held at Gonda (UP) from 10th to 12th January 2022.

4. Participants of all senior international/ranking/Asian/World Championships/Commonwealth Games held in 2022 & 2023.

5. Medallists of World/Asian U23 & U20 held in 2022 & 2023.

6. Participants of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

7. 1st & 2nd position holder of U20 & U23 Open National Wresting Selection trials held at RC, Sonepat and NS NIS Patiala in 2023.

8. All wrestlers under TOPS.

9. If any affiliated unit of WFI feels that any wrestler who deserves to take part in the abovesaid trials may send his/her name with justification on letterhead. If the ad-hoc committee thinks that the justification is right they may allow him for trials.

One of the two members actively involved in WFI functioning is Wushu Association of India chief Bajwa, who is also an IOA executive council member. "The wrestlers while protesting said their sole aim is to protect the sport. Now that goal too is getting defeated as India may lose out on the chance to send wrestlers for the Asian Games if such uncertainty continues. It is not fair for other wrestlers who are waiting for trial dates while at the same time giving protesting wrestlers time to get fit and bout ready. At least the date should be finalised. Now as the date for sending final entries is extended to July 23, the ad-hoc panel should announce the date of trials as wrestlers need time to change their schedule accordingly. This delay will affect every wrestler who has been preparing for the Asian Games for years," former coach Prasad told this daily. 