OCA gives July 23 deadline, IOA prez seeks further extension

According to a top IOA official, though the OCA has given July 23 as the deadline, they would want the date to be extended further.

Published: 07th July 2023 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association logo. (Photo | olympic.ind)

Indian Olympic Association logo. (File photo | olympic.ind)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association’s request to extend the deadline for sending names of the wrestling team has been granted, but only partially. The six protesting wrestlers had requested the IOA to give them until August first week to get ready for selection trials to pick the wrestling team for the Asian Games.

However, it is learnt that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has agreed to give an extension of eight days — until July 23 — to send names of wrestlers. It remains to be seen how most of the protesting wrestlers, who have gone abroad for training would compete in trials or whether the IOA would request for further extension and enable the wrestlers to come back in time for trials. The last date for sending names for Asian Games this time is July 15.

According to a top IOA official, though the OCA has given July 23 as the deadline, they would want the date to be extended further. It is learnt that IOA president PT Usha has sent a request to extend the deadline until August 5 at least. “We have sought further extension up to August 5 for the interest of the nation,” said Usha. “Wrestling is a sport in which India have been doing well at the Asian Games and for the betterment of our wrestlers we should get the extension. It’s a sport in which we are expecting four-five medals including gold medals.”

This apparently has caused problems for the ad hoc panel which has not announced the dates for trials till date. All wrestlers are in a fix and have not been able to train without a target.

Out of the six protesting wrestlers, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has gone to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 36 days and has to get into full fitness before July 23. Bajrang is accompanied by Jitender Kinha, who is one of the six protesting wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat, who led the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was planning to go to Hungary but has yet not left because of visa issues. Sangeeta Phogat, also a part of the protest, was supposed to accompany her. Besides, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian, the other two protesting wrestlers, have gone to the US.

The OCA usually doesn't give an extension in deadlines because it involves some 45 nations and around 39 disciplines. They are of the view that if a concession is given to one, then they have to give it to others.

