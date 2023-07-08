BCCI apex council nod to Asian Games, cooling-off period for retired players in making

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Participation of the Indian men’s and women’s team in the upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou is confirmed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Apex Council meeting that was held on Friday. Among other things, the board has also decided to implement the IPL’s Impact Player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Earlier, the Indian cricketing body had decided not to send the teams to the multi-sport event that is happening in China in September-October with the tournament clashing with the men’s ODI World Cup that is scheduled to take place in the country. However, having received directives from the Indian government, the board had decided to send the teams for the Games, which was finalised at the Apex Council meeting on Friday.

With the men’s team is expected to prepare for the ODI World Cup, a second string team is likely to be sent while a full-strength women’s side will be travelling for the event as they have no international assignment after the upcoming Bangladesh tour till December. On paper, the second string men’s team is expected to get the top billing at the Asian Games.

Since the deadline to submit the final list of athletes for the Games is July 15, the Indian cricket board is expected to select both the men’s and women’s squads. The men’s event will be played from September 28 till October 8 while the women’s event will be played between September 19 and 28.

Meanwhile, the Impact Player rule from the Indian Premier League is set to be implemented in the domestic T20 competition as well from this season. The rule was introduced in SMAT last season itself but there were some conditions as to send in the player before the 14th over with the player being named before the toss. This time, however, similar to the IPL, the teams can name four substitutes and can use one of them at any point in time during the phase of play without any over restrictions. The other key issue that was on the agenda for the meeting was the participation of Indian players in overseas leagues. While it is understood that the topic was discussed, no decision was taken on the same with the BCCI office bearers set to draft a policy for the same before the next meeting.

At the moment, cricketers from India can take part in overseas T20 leagues only after retirement, including the IPL. However, with the emergence of several leagues, many featuring the IPL franchises, athletes from other countries, including but notwithstanding India, might seek early retirement to play in the same.

The latest on the list being Ambati Rayudu who is set to take part of the Major Super Kings for the Texas Super Kings having retired from the IPL. It is in this regard, the issue was discussed with the possibility of bringing in a mandatory one-year cooling off period or a No Objection Certificate from the board. The BCCI office bearers are set to draft a policy with a cooling-off period in place shortly.

