Gurjapneet Singh, A TNPL star in making

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

For a state that is looking to bolster its fast bowling resources in order to have a crack at the Ranji Trophy title, Gurjapneet Singh comes as a whiff of fresh air. The lanky left-arm seamer has shown a lot of promise to move up to the next level in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League for Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Gurjapneet can clock mid-130kmph while hitting the deck hard on a regular basis. Apart from the bounce and pace he extracts from the surface, he also has a deceptive back-of-the-hand slower ball and toe crushing yorkers. In the 2021 season, he was picked by R Ashwin to play for Dindigul Dragons in his first TNPL season. After that, Gurjapneet was picked as a net bowler by Chennai Super Kings, but a back injury then ruled him out of TNPL 2022.

Now with Madurai Panthers, he is in great form with 13 wickets from seven games and has helped his team reach the playoffs. His economy rate of 5.95 is the best among seamers who have bowled at least 15 overs this season. “Good to be playing in the TNPL this season. So far it has been good. Happy to contribute for the team. Glad we made it to the playoffs,” Gurjapneet told this daily from Tirunelveli.

The 24-year-old has put in a lot of hard work during the time he had a forced lay-off due to injury. Dedication and sincerity helped him bounce back sooner than expected. “It’s really hard to be injured. But thanks to my trainers and physios who really worked hard on me. I recovered well and I followed the process sincerely. Thanks to them, I am able to play this season in the TNPL,” said Gurjapneet .

Recalling the good time he had playing under the ace India player Ashwin at Dindigul, he said that it was a ‘learning experience’. “I learned so many things from that season with Dindigul. Playing under coaches S Badrinath sir and Yo Mahesh was rewarding. With Ashwin anna’s experience, he always helped me by giving inputs as to how to perform in any condition and there are so many other things that I have learnt about my craft,” revealed Gurjapneet.

Studying in Gurunanak College, playing in the Chennai TNCA league has helped the pacer a lot to move up the ranks. “I have improved my bowling playing in the TNCA league. I think I am bowling 137-138kmph now. Last year, I played for Grand Slam in the TNCA First Division, this year I will play for Vijay CC. Looking forward to a good season,” he shared.

With the quality that he brings to the table, Gurjapneet has a good chance to play for Tamil Nadu this season in both red-ball and white-ball formats and he is aware of it as well. “I am preparing myself to play both white-ball and red-ball. And I am mentally prepared and ready to take on the challenges of playing both formats. I am constantly trying to improve upon my game. I am working on my fitness in particular,” he said. The teams that made the TNPL playoffs are all of good quality and it all depends upon how one plays on a given day to make it to the final. “(It is) really challenging because all are good sides and all the teams are playing really good cricket, if we (Madurai) have to win this tournament, we have to work hard and have to accept all kinds of challenges.” he signed off.

