Home Sport

Pakistan PM sets up committee to decide on national team's participation in ODI World Cup in India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had last week written a letter to the government seeking advice, among other things, on whether the team is allowed to travel to India.

Published: 08th July 2023 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a high-level committee, headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, to decide on the national cricket team's participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup, set to be held in India in October-November, later this year.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the committee's main task will be to make recommendations about Pakistan's travel plans to India and based on that, the Pakistan prime minister will sign off on the country's participation in the mega event.

The development comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had last week written a letter to the government seeking advice on whether the team is allowed to travel to India, and, if so, if there are any reservations about any of the five venues. The PCB in its letter had also asked the government if it wanted to send a security delegation to India.

The report further mentioned that the committee will decide whether Pakistan will travel to Ahmedabad for their third league-stage game against India on October 15. Apart from that, it will also make recommendations for Pakistan's tour of the other four Indian cities they are scheduled to play in.

As of now, Pakistan are scheduled to play the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, India in Ahmedabad, Australia and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Bangladesh and England in Kolkata, and Afghanistan and South Africa in Chennai.

Apart from foreign minister Zardari, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and law and justice minister Azam Nazeer Tarar are some other names on the committee. It will also consist of Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Maryam Aurangzeb, Asad Mehmood, Aminul Haque, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Tariq Fatemi, the special assistant on foreign affairs to the PM.

The committee, which also includes heads of the intelligence agencies and the foreign secretary, has representation from across different political parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2023 ODI World Cup India Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp