Para World C'ships: Question raised over Indian contingent    

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian contingent taking part in the 2023 Para Athletics World Championships, which commences in Paris, France on Saturday, has come under the scanner. An e-mail (from divyangsportsindia@gmail.com) has lodged a complaint with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) raising questions over support staff including escorts named in the Indian contingent for the championships. Acting on the complaint, the SAI has asked the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to file its reply.

It is learnt that the Indian contingent comprises 54 para-athletes and 32 support staff including team escorts. "Out of the total of 86 people named in the contingent, expenses of 71 are supposed to be borne by the government. The remaining 15 members will be at no cost to the government," the sources told this daily. A source also revealed that the complaint listed in the mail are serious and needed to be probed. "These are genuine concerns," said a source connected with PCI.

The e-mail claimed that there are certain individuals who are participating in foreign tours under the guise of para-sports. "It raises serious questions about the legality of obtaining visas for acquaintances and relatives by exploiting sports like the Paralympics," reads the e-mail addressed to Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and others.

"This practice was also observed during the previous USA tour. Additionally, many coaches and officials, including the PCI General Secretary, have accompanied their spouses, who have no official role or responsibilities during these tours. Furthermore, there are 12-15 individuals going to Paris whose identities remain unknown. The PCI intends to cover their tour expenses using government funds," says the e-mail.

The complainant has also attached a list of officials accompanying the team for the event. The list also has objections raised against each individual with only a few managing to get no objection from the complainant.

Interestingly, the list also has the name of the wife of PCI's secretary general Gursharan Singh. The list says she is going as press attache. "Lastly, we would like to bring your attention to the PCI General Secretary, Gursharan. Previously, his daughter used to accompany the team on tours, and now his wife, Mrs. Lata Singh ji, accompanies the team on every tour. Given their age, over 60, it raises doubts about whether they are genuinely assisting the players. Whether it was the Asian Games 2018 or the Tokyo Paralympics, Madam accompanies him everywhere," says the e-mail. The secretary general when contacted confirmed that the SAI has sought the PCI's reply on the issue but refused to divulge the reply which has been sent. "Right now I am in Paris as the event is starting tomorrow. We have replied to the SAI," Gursharan told this daily.

