By AFP

LONDON: Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Sunday just months before the Rugby World Cup.

"I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do," Hogg, who won 100 international caps, said in a statement released by the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU).

(Further details awaited)

