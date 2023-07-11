Ashes: England name unchanged squad for 4th Test against Australia at Old Trafford

By ANI

MANCHESTER: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday named an unchanged 14-member squad for the fourth Ashes Test match against Australia starting at Old Trafford on July 19.

After going 2-0 down in the series, the hosts pulled one back in Leeds with a tense victory, and are looking to save the series again when they meet Australia at Old Trafford from July 19.

For the crucial fourth Test, which would be played at Old Trafford the following week, England has continued to have faith in Jonny Bairstow. The England wicketkeeper-batter endured another tough game, scoring 12 and 5 and missing more catches behind the stumps.

England battled back in the third Test in Leeds after falling behind 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series. It was difficult for the hosts to reach their mark of 251 on a track where the pacers of both teams had taken 27 wickets in total in the first three innings.

But Harry Brook's valiant 75 sets the stage for yet another historic triumph at Headingley, the same ground where, four years prior, Ben Stokes (135*) and No. 11 Jack Leach (1*) led England to a Test victory for the ages.

The decision on whether James Anderson will play for England in Manchester after he was dropped out of the starting lineup at Headingley is still up in the air.

Even though the hosts are without Ollie Pope because of injury, Dan Lawrence is the only other hitter on the roster. Since his appearance against the West Indies in March of last year, Lawrence hasn't taken part in a Test match, but the 25-year-old might still be considered for the match at Old Trafford.

Moeen Ali is almost certain to be in the XI being the lone spinner in the squad.

There are quite a few pacers vying for a place in the XI with Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in the squad, facing competition from Anderson and Josh Tongue.

England squad for the fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

