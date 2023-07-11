Home Sport

Ashes: England name unchanged squad for 4th Test against Australia at Old Trafford

Moeen Ali is almost certain to be in the XI being the lone spinner in the squad.

Published: 11th July 2023 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes takes part in a net session. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday named an unchanged 14-member squad for the fourth Ashes Test match against Australia starting at Old Trafford on July 19.

After going 2-0 down in the series, the hosts pulled one back in Leeds with a tense victory, and are looking to save the series again when they meet Australia at Old Trafford from July 19.

For the crucial fourth Test, which would be played at Old Trafford the following week, England has continued to have faith in Jonny Bairstow. The England wicketkeeper-batter endured another tough game, scoring 12 and 5 and missing more catches behind the stumps.

England battled back in the third Test in Leeds after falling behind 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series. It was difficult for the hosts to reach their mark of 251 on a track where the pacers of both teams had taken 27 wickets in total in the first three innings.

But Harry Brook's valiant 75 sets the stage for yet another historic triumph at Headingley, the same ground where, four years prior, Ben Stokes (135*) and No. 11 Jack Leach (1*) led England to a Test victory for the ages.

The decision on whether James Anderson will play for England in Manchester after he was dropped out of the starting lineup at Headingley is still up in the air.

Even though the hosts are without Ollie Pope because of injury, Dan Lawrence is the only other hitter on the roster. Since his appearance against the West Indies in March of last year, Lawrence hasn't taken part in a Test match, but the 25-year-old might still be considered for the match at Old Trafford.

Moeen Ali is almost certain to be in the XI being the lone spinner in the squad.

There are quite a few pacers vying for a place in the XI with Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in the squad, facing competition from Anderson and Josh Tongue.

England squad for the fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fourth Ashes Test match Old Trafford England Wales Cricket Board
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp