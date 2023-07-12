Home Sport

England keep faith in Bairstow for 4th Ashes test

England won the third test on Sunday at Headingley to stay alive in the series and trail Australia 2-1 with two games to go.

Published: 12th July 2023 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Britain's Jonny Bairstow smiles during a net session at Headingley, Leeds, England, July 5, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: England moved early to show its faith in Jonny Bairstow on Tuesday by keeping the wicketkeeper for the fourth Ashes test next week at Old Trafford.

Bairstow was the only keeper in an unchanged 14-man squad.

England won the third test on Sunday at Headingley to stay alive in the series and trail Australia 2-1 with two games to go.

Bairstow has played poorly behind the stumps, missing eight chances of varying difficulty in the first three games. He has also fired only once with the bat, making a run-a-ball 78 on the first day of the series. He has a combined 63 runs since then.

That has led to calls for Ben Foakes to be restored but the selectors resisted the temptation.

Bairstow was England’s test player of the year in 2022 then broke his leg and dislocated his ankle in September in a freak accident on a golf course. Foakes took over but coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes promised to pick Bairstow when he was ready. His movement, however, still appeared limited.

The fourth test starts on Wednesday next week.

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was also retained despite back spasms preventing him from bowling more than 12 overs in the first inning and none in the second. He’s expected to make way for the return of James Anderson on his home ground.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jonny Bairstow Fourth Ashes test
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp