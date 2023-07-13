Indian Artistic Gymnastics squad announced for Asian Games

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nine gymnasts, including four women, got selected for the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games after two days of GFI Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials here.



In the Men’s Senior Individual category, Yogeshwar Singh from Haryana, Rakesh Patra and Tapan Mohanty, both from Odisha, bagged the top three spots.



Women’s Senior Individual Category saw Dipa Karmakar finish first, followed by Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak.



One of the favorites heading into the contest, Dipa Karmakar, was the stand-out performer in her category. “I have given my best here and I am looking forward to getting better from here. I am always committed to giving a hundred percent,” Karmakar said about her performance.



Bishweshwar Nandi, ace Indian gymnastics coach, congratulated Karmakar and lauded her comeback. “It is not easy to come back after injury and perform well. We had to be cautious with our approach, but we are very pleased with the result,” the coach added.



confident before the Asian Games she will regain her previous Tsukahara 540-degree front and 720-degree back,” the confident coach said.

BHUBANESWAR: Nine gymnasts, including four women, got selected for the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games after two days of GFI Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials here.In the Men’s Senior Individual category, Yogeshwar Singh from Haryana, Rakesh Patra and Tapan Mohanty, both from Odisha, bagged the top three spots.Women’s Senior Individual Category saw Dipa Karmakar finish first, followed by Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak.One of the favorites heading into the contest, Dipa Karmakar, was the stand-out performer in her category. “I have given my best here and I am looking forward to getting better from here. I am always committed to giving a hundred percent,” Karmakar said about her performance.Bishweshwar Nandi, ace Indian gymnastics coach, congratulated Karmakar and lauded her comeback. “It is not easy to come back after injury and perform well. We had to be cautious with our approach, but we are very pleased with the result,” the coach added.confident before the Asian Games she will regain her previous Tsukahara 540-degree front and 720-degree back,” the confident coach said.