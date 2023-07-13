Trial dates out but not criteria

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With each passing day, the ad hoc committee handling day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India seems to be raising more questions than answers as far as selection trials for Asian Games are concerned. With only 11 days remaining for sending final entries for the quadrennial event, the panel on Wednesday announced the dates for trials but mysteriously preferred to hold back the criteria to select wrestlers.

The panel members Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur along with technical experts — Gian Singh and Ashok Garg — had a meeting on Wednesday and decided to organise the trials on July 22 and 23. It is understood that the trials for men Greco-Roman and women wrestlers will be held on the first day followed by the trials in the men's freestyle the next day. The venue will be Kedar Jadhav Hall at IG Stadium in New Delhi.

As has been made clear by the wrestlers, who had protested against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they are unlikely to compete this month as they wanted trials to be held in August. Hoping their requests would be entertained, they had even left the country to get back into competition mode. Bajrang Punia along with his sparring partner Jitender Kinha had left for Kyrgyzstan, Vinesh Phogat along with Bajrang's wife Sangeeta Phogat had gone to Budapest while Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian had flown to USA. All these six wrestlers had been the face of the historic protest.

"These wrestlers will be communicated the decision. If they wish, they can come back and compete in the trials," a source in the know of things told this daily. However, sources claimed that the panel is almost sure that the wrestlers may not be able to compete and that he panel is now trying to set criteria that would enable the wrestlers to be included in the team. "The panel is deliberating on the issue and will release the criteria soon," added the source. It is also scheduled to meet the sports minister and IOA president on Thursday, added the source.



Resentment among wrestlers and meeting

Other wrestlers, who are expected to compete, are seemingly unhappy with the delay in announcing the criteria and sources confirmed to this daily that more than 100 women wrestlers and their parents are expected to meet at Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, Haryana. "We know what's going on but let them decide then only we will make our plans public. In the meantime, we will meet tomorrow at the stadium to chalk out future strategies. Our family members will also gather at the place," said a wrestler.

It is learnt that these wrestlers are against any concession to those who had staged a protest. "If protest yields favours then even we will protest. This time the strength of protesters will be in hundreds. We will not hesitate to meet the panel member, sports minister, Sports Authority of India officials and even the Prime Minister," said one of the wrestling coaches.



Coaches and wrestlers say no to two trials

Sources also said that the panel is trying to find a way to keep everyone happy and are looking at the possibility of protesting wrestlers skipping the Asian Games and compete at the World Championships trials. The Worlds is also a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics. It is learnt that the last date for sending entries for the Worlds is August 16, which looks suitable for the protesting wrestlers. "This can be one of the reasons for not releasing the criteria but we want one trials for the Asian Games and Worlds. Those appearing in two trials have to cut weight twice and compete in more bouts. Besides, the recovery process takes at least 10 days. There is very little time now. So there is no logic in holding two trials in a span of less than one month," said another source.



No trials for Olympic & Worlds medallists?

Another option that apparently is being mulled is to exempt current Olympic and Worlds medallist from the trials. If the proposal is accepted then three grapplers — Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang and Vinesh — can automatically qualify in their respective weight categories. Bajrang had won 65kg bronze in 2022 Worlds after winning the same medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Vinesh had won bronze at the last World Championships. Ravi clinched silver at the Olympics.

"The exemption will deprive others who have been winning medals in these weight categories at the national and international level in the last one-and-a-half-year," said a senior coach. "This will be a gross injustice to them. It should not happen otherwise the panel will face a huge backlash."The Worlds will see participation of wrestlers in 10 weight categories, competitions will be held in only six weight categories in each style — men freetyle and Greco-Roman and women wrestling — taking the total divisions to 18.

CHENNAI: With each passing day, the ad hoc committee handling day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India seems to be raising more questions than answers as far as selection trials for Asian Games are concerned. With only 11 days remaining for sending final entries for the quadrennial event, the panel on Wednesday announced the dates for trials but mysteriously preferred to hold back the criteria to select wrestlers. The panel members Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur along with technical experts — Gian Singh and Ashok Garg — had a meeting on Wednesday and decided to organise the trials on July 22 and 23. It is understood that the trials for men Greco-Roman and women wrestlers will be held on the first day followed by the trials in the men's freestyle the next day. The venue will be Kedar Jadhav Hall at IG Stadium in New Delhi. As has been made clear by the wrestlers, who had protested against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they are unlikely to compete this month as they wanted trials to be held in August. Hoping their requests would be entertained, they had even left the country to get back into competition mode. Bajrang Punia along with his sparring partner Jitender Kinha had left for Kyrgyzstan, Vinesh Phogat along with Bajrang's wife Sangeeta Phogat had gone to Budapest while Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian had flown to USA. All these six wrestlers had been the face of the historic protest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "These wrestlers will be communicated the decision. If they wish, they can come back and compete in the trials," a source in the know of things told this daily. However, sources claimed that the panel is almost sure that the wrestlers may not be able to compete and that he panel is now trying to set criteria that would enable the wrestlers to be included in the team. "The panel is deliberating on the issue and will release the criteria soon," added the source. It is also scheduled to meet the sports minister and IOA president on Thursday, added the source.Resentment among wrestlers and meeting Other wrestlers, who are expected to compete, are seemingly unhappy with the delay in announcing the criteria and sources confirmed to this daily that more than 100 women wrestlers and their parents are expected to meet at Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, Haryana. "We know what's going on but let them decide then only we will make our plans public. In the meantime, we will meet tomorrow at the stadium to chalk out future strategies. Our family members will also gather at the place," said a wrestler. It is learnt that these wrestlers are against any concession to those who had staged a protest. "If protest yields favours then even we will protest. This time the strength of protesters will be in hundreds. We will not hesitate to meet the panel member, sports minister, Sports Authority of India officials and even the Prime Minister," said one of the wrestling coaches.Coaches and wrestlers say no to two trials Sources also said that the panel is trying to find a way to keep everyone happy and are looking at the possibility of protesting wrestlers skipping the Asian Games and compete at the World Championships trials. The Worlds is also a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics. It is learnt that the last date for sending entries for the Worlds is August 16, which looks suitable for the protesting wrestlers. "This can be one of the reasons for not releasing the criteria but we want one trials for the Asian Games and Worlds. Those appearing in two trials have to cut weight twice and compete in more bouts. Besides, the recovery process takes at least 10 days. There is very little time now. So there is no logic in holding two trials in a span of less than one month," said another source.No trials for Olympic & Worlds medallists? Another option that apparently is being mulled is to exempt current Olympic and Worlds medallist from the trials. If the proposal is accepted then three grapplers — Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang and Vinesh — can automatically qualify in their respective weight categories. Bajrang had won 65kg bronze in 2022 Worlds after winning the same medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Vinesh had won bronze at the last World Championships. Ravi clinched silver at the Olympics. "The exemption will deprive others who have been winning medals in these weight categories at the national and international level in the last one-and-a-half-year," said a senior coach. "This will be a gross injustice to them. It should not happen otherwise the panel will face a huge backlash."The Worlds will see participation of wrestlers in 10 weight categories, competitions will be held in only six weight categories in each style — men freetyle and Greco-Roman and women wrestling — taking the total divisions to 18.