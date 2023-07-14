Home Sport

Familiar foes show even as India win series 2-1

The team that went to the T20 World Cup in South Africa without a head coach, is set to get one really soon.

Published: 14th July 2023 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

India might have sealed the series 2-1, but there are issues they need to address ...(Photo | Bangladesh Cricket Board)

India might have sealed the series 2-1, but there are issues they need to address ...(Photo | Bangladesh Cricket Board)

By Kalyani Mangale
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ask anyone who has followed the Indian women's cricket team for a while, and they will tell you exactly where they were on July 20, 2017 — the day India reached the World Cup final for the first time since 2005. It was a momentous occasion for the team as they made it to the final of the global event after 12 years. What followed in the final was one of the early instances of their batting order collapse. From 191/4, India slipped to 219 all out, falling short by nine runs.

Six years after that momentous occasion, India has made it to the knockouts of every single T20 World Cup, falling short every time courtesy some batting collapse. In the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, similar issues have surfaced again. In the first T20I of the tour, India chased down a modest total of 114, largely due to a contribution from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. The second T20I saw Mandhana and Kaur depart early and the floodgates opened for the relatively inexperienced Bangladesh bowlers as India lost the next seven wickets for 62 runs. The similar scenes followed in the final T20I on Thursday as they lost five wickets for 11 runs. Except this time, the hosts held their nerve to hand India a four-wicket defeat. India might have sealed the series 2-1, but there are issues they need to address in their middle-order, read after Harmanpreet Kaur, especially on slow surfaces like the one they played this week. That the next T20 World Cup is happening in Bangladesh is all the more reason to act swiftly.

The team that went to the T20 World Cup in South Africa without a head coach, is set to get one really soon. Role clarity for the players, especially for the all-rounders batting in the lower-order, will remain one of the primary challenges. In the T20 format, where a wicket can swing momentum, this particular drawback is still a thorn in the flesh. For a team that has come on the losing side of close matches on multiple occasions especially in knockouts, one year of planning can help them cross that final hurdle.
Brief scores: India 102/9 in 20 ovs (Harmanpreet 40, Jemimah 28; Rabeya 3/16) lost to Bangladesh 103/6 in 18.2 ovs (Shamima 42).
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian women's cricket team Bangladesh T20I series
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp