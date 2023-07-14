Now, wrestling mess hits India's international participation?

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The uncertainty surrounding Indian wrestling has already affected the domestic calendar with only one tournament being held in the first six months this year. There has not been a national camp for either juniors or seniors in the last six months. Wrestlers and coaches are frustrated. And now it seems this has started affecting Indian wrestlers' overseas participation as well.

The ad-hoc panel, which is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), had finally announced on Wednesday that the Asian Games selection trials will be held on July 22 and 23. The much-delayed announcement not only affected preparations and training regime of the wrestlers but now it has forced them to withdraw from international competition as well. Not just the Indian Olympic Association's ad hoc committee, the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India too should be blamed for the crisis.

Given the two-day gap between the trials and the ongoing U-15 & 20 Asian Championships in Amman City, Jordan not taking the travel schedule in consideration, two wrestlers including India's first-ever U-20 World Championships gold medallist Antim Panghal have decided to withdraw from the continental tournament for different reasons. Greco-Roman wrestler Sumit, who competes in 60kg, has also decided not to compete.

A few other grapplers are also expected to withdraw from the event including a talented woman wrestler who had won the U-17 World and Asian Championships gold in the past.It is learnt that Antim cited medical reasons for her withdrawal and intimated the same to the ad-hoc committee. Sumit has also conveyed his decision to the panel.

The U-20 competitions begin from July 16. "Greco-Roman team left today (Thursday) while the women and men freestyle wrestlers are scheduled to leave on July 15 and 17 respectively. The tournament gets over on July 20 and most of these wrestlers will return to the country the next day. The trials start on July 22. How can you expect someone to compete in back-to-back competitions in such a high-intensity game? Besides, travel can tire you out. The wrestlers might have cited different reasons but they don't want to risk their chance of taking part in the Asiad trials and hence they are withdrawing from the continental event," a wrestling coach told this daily.

Notably, the ad-hoc panel has announced the date but has yet not come up with the criteria for participation."The sport has already suffered a lot in the last six months due to the ongoing controversy and this will continue as the panel seems to be protecting the interests of a few selected wrestlers. Wrestling has always given medals to the country in prestigious events including Olympics but this mess could affect that prospect to a great extent," added the coach.



Women wrestlers, parents write to PM, sports ministry

As was reported by this daily, the women wrestlers and their family members met at the Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, Haryana on Thursday to express their displeasure over preferential treatment meted out to a few top grapplers of the country. It is learnt that the wrestlers have even sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. It is understood that about 24 women wrestlers from the akhada wrote to SAI Director General Sandeep Pradhan and the sports minister as well and said that they won’t accept a two-stage trial or any other relaxation given to the protesting grapplers.

As reported by this newspaper, they met and discussed all possibilities but they preferred to wait for the criteria to be announced. "Once that is out we will have clarity on how to take this forward. But one thing is clear, nobody wants the ad-hoc panel to give any concession to the six wrestlers," said a source.

