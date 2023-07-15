Ad-hoc panel banks on WFI rules to exempt wrestlers from Asiad trials

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Facing ire for not coming up with the criteria despite announcing dates of the Asian Games selection trials, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad-hoc panel will meet at the IOA Bhawan, New Delhi on Saturday.

While the criteria will be a point of discussion, the emphasis will be on rules and regulations chalked out by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to select wrestlers for participation in the national coaching camp/international competition. The WFI regulation says, "The selection trials in all weight categories are mandatory, however, the selection committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like medallists of Olympics/World Championships without trial provided recommendation by chief coach/foreign expert."

Given the rule, the ad-hoc panel, as was reported by this daily, may discuss to exempt a few wrestlers from the trials on the basis of their podium finish in the Olympics and World Championships in the past. It can benefit a few wrestlers including Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat with the last two being the face of protest against the sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The rule gains significance as the panel doesn't want to hold two trials as was proposed by it in the past. "Two-stage trials are out of question as we have to send final entries by July 23. But there is a WFI rule which allows the selection committee to select iconic players without trial," a source in the know of things told this daily.

The meeting will be attended by the two members Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur apart from two technical experts Gian Singh and Ashok Garg. The rule, however, clearly says the chief coach's recommendation is important and this puts the ball in the coaches' court. "The chief coaches from all three styles — men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling — are expected to be called to seek their opinion for the purpose," added the source. But there is a strong possibility that these coaches will not recommend exemption for any wrestlers.

"The chief coaches had met Bajwa in Meerut in the past and expressed their displeasure over the panel's proposal benefitting the protesting wrestlers. So it's highly unlikely that they will recommend their names. Besides, these wrestlers had requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to remove a few of these coaches from their post. It will also go against them,," one of the former national coaches told this daily.

Although the criteria will be discussed, it is not certain whether the same would be released as the panel is treading carefully to avoid controversy. Notably, around a dozen women wrestlers have already written to the Prime Minister, sports minister and other authorities concerned, casting doubts on the working of the ad-hoc panel.

Meanwhile, general secretary of the Punjab Wrestling Association, RS Kundu, has written to Bajwa to ensure the selection trials are conducted. The letter said that Punjab wrestler Jaskaran Singh competes in 65kg freestyle and he should be given a chance to book his place in the national team for the Asian Games. He also cited news reports which say the panel is planning to give quota to a few wrestlers in selected weight categories including 65kg.

CHENNAI: Facing ire for not coming up with the criteria despite announcing dates of the Asian Games selection trials, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad-hoc panel will meet at the IOA Bhawan, New Delhi on Saturday. While the criteria will be a point of discussion, the emphasis will be on rules and regulations chalked out by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to select wrestlers for participation in the national coaching camp/international competition. The WFI regulation says, "The selection trials in all weight categories are mandatory, however, the selection committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players like medallists of Olympics/World Championships without trial provided recommendation by chief coach/foreign expert." Given the rule, the ad-hoc panel, as was reported by this daily, may discuss to exempt a few wrestlers from the trials on the basis of their podium finish in the Olympics and World Championships in the past. It can benefit a few wrestlers including Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat with the last two being the face of protest against the sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The rule gains significance as the panel doesn't want to hold two trials as was proposed by it in the past. "Two-stage trials are out of question as we have to send final entries by July 23. But there is a WFI rule which allows the selection committee to select iconic players without trial," a source in the know of things told this daily. The meeting will be attended by the two members Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur apart from two technical experts Gian Singh and Ashok Garg. The rule, however, clearly says the chief coach's recommendation is important and this puts the ball in the coaches' court. "The chief coaches from all three styles — men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling — are expected to be called to seek their opinion for the purpose," added the source. But there is a strong possibility that these coaches will not recommend exemption for any wrestlers. "The chief coaches had met Bajwa in Meerut in the past and expressed their displeasure over the panel's proposal benefitting the protesting wrestlers. So it's highly unlikely that they will recommend their names. Besides, these wrestlers had requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to remove a few of these coaches from their post. It will also go against them,," one of the former national coaches told this daily. Although the criteria will be discussed, it is not certain whether the same would be released as the panel is treading carefully to avoid controversy. Notably, around a dozen women wrestlers have already written to the Prime Minister, sports minister and other authorities concerned, casting doubts on the working of the ad-hoc panel. Meanwhile, general secretary of the Punjab Wrestling Association, RS Kundu, has written to Bajwa to ensure the selection trials are conducted. The letter said that Punjab wrestler Jaskaran Singh competes in 65kg freestyle and he should be given a chance to book his place in the national team for the Asian Games. He also cited news reports which say the panel is planning to give quota to a few wrestlers in selected weight categories including 65kg.