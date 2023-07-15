Aim is to win gold and hear national anthem on Asian Games podium: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Cricket is being played at the Asian Games for the first time since 2014 when India did not take part. This time, India will be fielding both men's and women's teams.
ROSEAU: Ruturaj Gaikwad is stoked about captaining India at the Asian Games and said the aim would be to win the gold medal and ensure India's national anthem is played at the podium.
With Asian Games coinciding with the ODI World Cup, the BCCI has named a second-string Indian team for the continental event in Hangzhou.
The men's cricket event will be held from September 28-October 8. The format will be T20.
