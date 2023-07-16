Taekwondo athletes may be forced to sit out of Asian Games

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Factionalism may have cost India taekwondo athletes dear as they may miss out on a chance to represent the country at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The quadrennial event is scheduled from September 23 to October 8. It is learnt that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has not sent the final entries to its Asian counterparts even as the deadline expired on Saturday.

“Taekwondo entries have not been sent to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) so I don’t think they would be able to compete at the Asian Games this edition. There is a dispute between two factions which led to the decision of not sending final entries. Players are the biggest losers because of the ongoing mess at the national federation as they will not be able to compete at the Asiad this time,” a source in the know told this daily.

Apart from taekwondo, wrestling is the other sport whose final entries have not been sent to the OCA by the IOA. However, the continental body had earlier extended the deadline for the wrestling entries accepting the IOA's request. The request was made on demand from protesting wrestlers. The last date for wrestling entries is July 23.

Suspense continues in karate

Meanwhile, there is also a chance that Indian karatekas could also miss the flight. The IOA though has sent the entries but there is a possibility that the Asian body might not approve the names.

“The team consists of players selected by the SAI not the federation which is recognised by the Asian body. If the Asian body doesn’t approve, the entries could be rejected. Anything concrete on it can be known only on Monday once we get the reply from the OCA on entries,” added the source.

