With no end to violence, Olympian Mirabai Chanu urges PM Modi to resolve Manipur conflict

Published: 18th July 2023 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian weightlifter and 2020 Olympics silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. (Photo | Twitter@mirabai_chanu)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between two communities in her home state of Manipur as soon as possible.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3 and over 150 people have lost their lives so far.

Chanu, who is currently training in the USA, said athletes in the northeastern state have been affected by the conflict as they can't train in view of the prevailing situation.

"The conflict in Manipur is going to complete three months but peace is yet to return. Many players have not been able to train because of this conflict and there has been disturbance in the study of students. Many lives have been lost and many houses have been burnt down," Chanu said in a video uploaded on her Twitter handle.

"I want to appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to bring an end to this conflict as soon as possible and save all the people of Manipur and bring back the peace which was prevalent earlier."

Chanu, who won a silver medal in the 49kg weight category in Tokyo Olympics, said she could not stop herself from thinking about the situation in her home state despite staying far away from there.

"I have my house in Manipur though I am currently training in the USA to prepare for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games. Even though I am not in Manipur, I always thought about when this conflict will end," he said.

The ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

