TNCA Senior Division league: Jalaj Saxena scalps seven

CHENNAI: Jalaj Saxena’s 7/99 helped Alwarpet CC to restrict Nelson SC to 228 in 58.2 overs on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league on Wednesday. In reply, Alwarpet was at 111/3 in 27 overs at the stumps.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Vijay 258/8 in 90 ovs (B Sachin 124 batting; Rajwinder 5/83) vs India Pistons; At SRMC: Young Stars 349/4 in 90 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 70, R Ram Arvindh 112 batting, Ganesh Satish 119) vs AG’s Office; At Tagore MC: Grand Slam 243 in 66.2 ovs (Sanjeet Desai 93, R Aushik Srinivas 4/40) vs Sea Hawks 47/2 in 21 ovs; At IITM-Chemplast: UFCC (T Nagar) 300/6 in 90 ovs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 83, V Maaruthi Raghav 114 batting, M Abhinav 41 batting) vs Jolly Rovers; At Wahe Guru ‘A’: Nelson 228 in 58.2 ovs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 82, Jalaj Saxena 7/99) vs Alwarpet 111/3 in 27 ovs (Ankeet Bawane 33 batting); At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: MRC ‘A’ 103 in 32.1 ovs (M Washington Sundar 5/37) vs Globe Trotters 165/2 in 55 ovs (Bhargav Merai 82, M Washington Sundar 41 batting).

Aaradhana bags silver

R Aaradhana of Tamil Nadu with 140.80 points won a silver medal in the diving competition (1M Spring Board) Group III at the 39th sub-junior & 49th junior National aquatic championship, held at SDAT Aquatic Complex, Velachery, Chennai.

