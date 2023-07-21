Delhi HC lists wrestlers’ plea for today

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Delhi High Court listed the wrestlers’ petition challenging the ad-hoc panel’s decision to exempt Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from Asian Games trials for hearing on Friday, around 70 grapplers, their parents, relatives and coaches held a protest at the IOA Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

As reported by this newspaper, reigning national champion Sujeet Kalkal and 2022 U-20 Worlds gold medallist Antim Panghal, who compete in the 65kg and 53kg weight categories respectively, have moved the court to hold the panel’s move unfair. They felt that equal opportunity should be given to all and selection should be based on performance. Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing the petition asked the ad-hoc panel to file its reply by the evening.

Justice Prasad also asked the panel’s counsel on what basis Vinesh and Bajrang were given direct entry other than the fact that they are good wrestlers. “Have you had any kind of selection process? Their entire case it seems is that there has to be some kind of trial. The petitioners do not doubt the competence or merit of the two wrestlers selected for representing the country. There is no doubt about it. What they say is that past performance alone cannot be the basis for sending them,” the judge added.

“Our petition was heard today and the judge has listed the matter for hearing tomorrow. We expect justice for our children,” Dayanand Kalkal, father of Sujeet told this daily. Frustrated and feeling hurt, earlier, a few protesting wrestlers along with coaches and relatives reached the IOA Bhawan in the afternoon to express their displeasure over the alleged favour given to Bajrang and Vinesh. They are making a last-ditch effort to persuade IOA to waive the exemption.

“Acting IOA chief executive officer Kalyan Chaubey met us there and requested us to give some time. He returned in the evening saying the matter is subjudice and the court is expected to issue directives on Friday so the IOA cannot take any call in this regard now,” said one of the coaches who was present at the protest site. It is learnt that the protesters have agreed to wait till the court’s directives.

“We will wait till tomorrow. If the court rules in our favour then it’s well and good but if that doesn’t happen then we will again stage a protest here” added the coach.

One of the wrestlers, who joined the protest, said Chaubey assured them justice. “He said the IOA will meet tomorrow to discuss the issue. He also assured us that no wrestler will be treated in an unfair manner,” said the wrestler. The trials are supposed to be held on July 22 and 23.

