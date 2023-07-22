Home Sport

Bajrang will speak when he is named in exempted wrestlers’ list, says brother Harender

Olympic medallist’s brother comes out in defence, asks panel to publically name list of exempted wrestlers

Published: 22nd July 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Punia with his brother Harender (R)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service
CHENNAI: Ever since the ad-hoc committee has announced that wrestlers in 65kg men’s freestyle and 53kg women’s wrestling have been selected for Asian Games without selection trials, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have come in the line of fire. Sakshi Malik’s revelations on a call from the government with a source confirming the same approach to Ravi Dahiya didn’t help the duo’s cause either.
With his younger brother under attack, Harender Punia on Friday came out in support of Bajrang saying he will never let the Olympic and multiple Worlds medallist compete without undertaking trials.“I will be the first to stop him if he ever tries to appear in a competition skipping the selection trials,” Harender told this daily.
Three-year elder to Bajrang, Harender started wrestling first and his junior sibling joined him a few years later. They trained together for at least five-six years before Harender gave up the sport due to financial constraints. “Only one of us could have pursued wrestling and we decided Bajrang should carry on with it,” he added.
On direct entry given to Bajrang for Asian Games, he said, “Has the ad-hoc committee named him? If not, how can he clarify? The panel should make public that Bajrang has been selected then only he will react. I am in constant touch with him and even spoke to him on the issue. He said ‘I will only speak if the committee names me’. He has never asked for direct selection and this time also he will come back from Kyrgyzstan next month and appear in trials for Asiad. If he wins, he will go, otherwise he will not go.”
The ongoing mess and blame-game has disrupted the life of the Punia family, claimed Harender. “We are all worried for Bajrang. The amount of criticism he has been receiving, I can understand how much he must be suffering now. But one thing is clear, he will never want any junior wrestler to suffer. The fight was not for him but it was for all the wrestlers including the upcoming ones. He will not let them down.”
Harender said he will be the first to ask Bajrang to quit wrestling if his younger brother resorts to unfair means.”They were told that they will get time to train and prepare for trials that’s why they have gone out of the country. Let him come back and participate in the trials. If he is worthy, he will go. If not, let another wrestler, who deserves a place in the squad go,” signed off Harender.
