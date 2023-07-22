Home Sport

Kohli savours first overseas Test ton since 2018  

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after his century against West Indies on day two of tge second Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli is on his regular leg-stump guard. Just as the pacer reaches the crease, his trigger movement kicks in; he moves to the middle stump with both feet getting aligned in the stance. As the ball leaves the bowler's hand, his front foot moves towards covers at off-stump, and he leans forward with his hands to face the ball on the seventh stump.

This is not an unfamiliar sight. We have seen the former Indian captain do this throughout his career, creaming the ball through covers followed by an exuberant reaction from the batter himself. Every time he was successful at it, he was called a genius, a master. It is what made millions of fans, former players and media included, go gaga over his craft. The nonchalance of it. The ease with which he was doing it so often.
In the last four years, however, it has often resulted in his downfall, edging the ball to the slips, playing it onto the stumps and every other way a batter could get out playing that way. Sometimes, it was when the team needed him the most, including the World Test Championship final against Australia. Kohli chased a wide delivery from Scott Boland only to edge it to Steve Smith in the slip cordon on the final day when India were in a position to draw the game and share the title. It is such dismissals, playing the same shot that made so many a fan of him, that brought a lot of criticism on him. It's the sword he has lived and died by.
That said, on Friday, it is the same shot that took him to his 76th international century. Shannon Gabriel pitched it full and Kohli drove it to reach the milestone. He had played similar shots through the innings in the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain. However, there seemed to be a difference from the past, even when he played those shots through the covers successfully.
The regal authority that often used to be visible isn't there as much. There is caution. A lot of it. And when it comes off, the same swagger is missing. Instead, there's a sense of reassurance and a calm smile that makes you feel good. Like his celebration after scoring his 29th Test ton. Remove the helmet, raise hands, and acknowledge with a smile and a bow.
In fact, it's been the case since his century drought ended last year in the Asia Cup. Kohli isn't the in-your-face young athlete at the top of his skill looking to take on the world anymore. He has done it all, been to the top and seen almost everything there is to see. He fell to rock bottom and has been there for a long time as well. 
This is why it seems like he has to work a lot harder than he used to before for his runs. He has had to grind a lot more, be patient. As someone approaching the November of his career, Kohli knows it too. He knows enough to treasure every single thing that goes his way. As he did on Friday through his 206-ball 121 before getting run out.

There are still a few more such moments to come where Kohli's aura may be visible. As Kohli did on Friday, you'd do well to savour it.

