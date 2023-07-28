Asian Champions Trophy: TN CM Stalin inaugurates eco-friendly hockey turf in Chennai

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind eco-friendly Poligras Paris GT zero turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here as international hockey returns to this part of the world with the Asian Champions Trophy.

Stalin inaugurated the hockey turf in the presence of the state's sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The CM also inaugurated a couple of monuments just outside the venue before stepping onto the turf amid fireworks.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "With the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin shortly, I extend a very warm welcome to all the participating teams to our beautiful city.

"The department of youth welfare and sports development of Tamil Nadu's decision to opt for the carbon-zero turf showcases our government's dedication towards the preservation of the environment, while also providing the best facilities for our athletes.

"I congratulate all the officials who have tirelessly worked towards hosting a successful tournament and wish all the teams the very best."

The intricately designed zero turf is made with 80 per cent sugarcane and manufactured with green energy. The turf requires less water and hence has been designed to make it friendly for the environment.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi said, "The cherry on the cake is the fact that we are doing so on a carbon-zero turf. This is a testament to the state's commitment towards sports and sports infrastructure.

"With this initiative, we want to continue supporting and developing the youth of this state."

The event gets underway on August 3 with six teams -- India, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China -- competing for the top prize.

Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey added, "Apart from being environment-friendly, the turf will also provide a chance for the top nations in Asia to compete for the trophy on the best infrastructure available.

"We are confident that players from all the participating nations will enjoy playing on the newly laid turf and will be delighted to be a part of the movement towards preservation of the environment."

Also, the main West Stand at the stadium has been named 'Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion' in honour of late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.

