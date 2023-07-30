Former Wales rugby captain and coach Clive Rowlands dies at 85

By AFP

LONDON: Former Wales captain and coach Clive Rowlands has died aged 85, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Sunday.

A scrum-half nicknamed 'Top Cat', Rowlands captained Wales in all of his 14 internationals between 1963 and 1965, leading the team as they shared the 1964 Five Nations title with Scotland.

He retired from playing at the age of 29 and as coach, he guided the team to a first Grand Slam in 19 years in 1971.

Rowlands was Wales's manager when they finished third at the inaugural Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 1987 and managed the British and Irish Lions on their victorious tour to Australia in 1989.

He became president of the Welsh Rugby Union in the same year.

Rowlands, a teacher in his early life, overcame childhood tuberculosis and bowel cancer in the 1990s.

A statement from the WRU said: "The Welsh Rugby Union sends the most sincere condolences from everyone connected with the game in Wales to Clive's family and friends and thanks him for his immense contribution to our game."

