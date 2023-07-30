Home Sport

SAI seeks details of Asiad-bound Arunachal, Ladakh athletes from NSFs

China has avoided issuing stamped visas to Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for years due to territorial disputes.

Published: 30th July 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Representational Image: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Withdrawal of the wushu team from the World University Games in China after three Arunachal Pradesh athletes were issued stapled visas by the Chinese Embassy has made the government cautious. In its bid to avoid the recurrence of such an incident at the Asian Games, also scheduled in China, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked national sports federations to furnish details of Arunachal and Ladakh athletes selected for the quadrennial event. Incidentally, three wushu players, who were issued stapled visas, are also part of the Indian team for the Asian Games. 

"The SAI has asked all NSFs to provide details of athletes, if any, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, selected for the Asian Games," a source in the know of things told this daily. The source though said the athletes might not face the issue in the Asian Games but affirmed that the move was taken as a precautionary measure. "Usually, the issue doesn't arise at the Olympics and the Asian Games as athletes get accreditation and this saves them from the trouble," added the source.

China has avoided issuing stamped visas to Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for years due to territorial disputes. Given the border issue in Ladakh, the athletes from the Union Territory also face the issue.

Apart from wushu players, karatekas and a skateboarder from Arunachal Pradesh have been picked for their respective teams for the Asian Games. "The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is authorised to apprise the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of the issue. Once the NSFs submit details, the IOA is likely to take up the issue with its international counterpart to avoid last-minute hassles. It has been done in the past and can be done now if the need arises," said the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
athletes World University Games Arunachal Pradesh Sports Authority of India Ladakh Asian Games
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp