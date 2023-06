Abraham bowls Jawahar CC to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Abraham David Raj 5/17 came in handy for Jawahar CC to defeat CITI by seven wickets in the 53rd All-India YSCA trophy tournament. CITI were all out for 68 in 18.2 overs. In reply, Jawahar CC chased down the target in just ten overs.

Brief scores: CITI 68 all out in 18.2 ovs (Abrahim David Raj 5/17) lost to Jawahar CC 74/3 in 10 ovs (Niranjan 36 n.o, Vivek 25). KDCA 146 all out in 29.4 ovs (Neeraj 63,NE Nikesh 3/37) lost to Venus CC Vellore 150/7 in 27.4 ovs (J Naveen 83, R Ganapathy 28, AK Rajagopalan 3/18).

Rohit sets new mark

Benediction Rohit of TDSA Tirunelveli set two new meet records in 50m and 100m butterfly men’s event at the 77th senior aquatic championship organised by Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association at Aquatic Complex, Velachery here on Saturday. P Vikash set a new mark in 50m freestyle. This state competition is a selection trials for the for 76th senior national aquatic championship to be held at Hyderabad from July 2.

Results: Men: (winners only): 400m free: Ahamed Azraq Habibullah 04:24.30; 200m IM: B Benedicton Rohit (TDSA-Tirunelveli) 02:11.43; 50m breaststroke: Jashua Thomas (Sav Titans) 00:29.51; 200m back: H Nithik (Turtles) 02:11.16; 100m fly: 1. B Benedicton Rohit (TDSA-Tirunelveli) (NMR) 00:55.83; 50m free: 1. P Vikkas (Aquatic Madurai) (NMR) 00:23.10; 4x200m frees relay: Aces; 200m breaststroke: Danush Suresh (Aces) 02:22.77; 400m IM: Ahamed Azraq Habibullah 04:58.67; 50m butterfly: 1. Benediction Rohit (TDSA-Tirunelveli) 00.24.84 (NMR); Women: 400m free: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT-Chennai) 04:47.82; 200m IM: Shakthi B (Ansa Dubai) 02:35.17; 50m breaststroke: P Preshetha (SDAT-Dolphin) 00:36.50; 200m back: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT-Chennai) 02:34.56; 100m butterfly: Shakthi B (Ansa Dubai) 01:08.21; 50m free: Maanya Mukta Manesh (Marina Club) 00:28.66; 4x200m free relay: Aces 09:48.74; 800m free: S Dayanitha(Waves Academy) 10:05.35; 200m breaststroke: C Sahaya Rance (Sav Titans) 02:59.34; 400m Individual Medley: Shakthi (Ansa Dubai) 05:29.33. 4x100m medley relay (mixed): Aces 04:25.62.

Rajiv Sethu shines on debut

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) shrugged off a bad start when he missed a gear and chalked up a brilliant victory in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race on debut in this category while Mathana Kumar crafted a 1-2 finish for Pacer Yamaha in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class as the duo lit up the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway on Saturday. Vignesh Goud, the 19-year-old from Hyderabad, scored a commanding win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race.

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Abraham David Raj 5/17 came in handy for Jawahar CC to defeat CITI by seven wickets in the 53rd All-India YSCA trophy tournament. CITI were all out for 68 in 18.2 overs. In reply, Jawahar CC chased down the target in just ten overs. Brief scores: CITI 68 all out in 18.2 ovs (Abrahim David Raj 5/17) lost to Jawahar CC 74/3 in 10 ovs (Niranjan 36 n.o, Vivek 25). KDCA 146 all out in 29.4 ovs (Neeraj 63,NE Nikesh 3/37) lost to Venus CC Vellore 150/7 in 27.4 ovs (J Naveen 83, R Ganapathy 28, AK Rajagopalan 3/18). Rohit sets new markgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Benediction Rohit of TDSA Tirunelveli set two new meet records in 50m and 100m butterfly men’s event at the 77th senior aquatic championship organised by Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association at Aquatic Complex, Velachery here on Saturday. P Vikash set a new mark in 50m freestyle. This state competition is a selection trials for the for 76th senior national aquatic championship to be held at Hyderabad from July 2. Results: Men: (winners only): 400m free: Ahamed Azraq Habibullah 04:24.30; 200m IM: B Benedicton Rohit (TDSA-Tirunelveli) 02:11.43; 50m breaststroke: Jashua Thomas (Sav Titans) 00:29.51; 200m back: H Nithik (Turtles) 02:11.16; 100m fly: 1. B Benedicton Rohit (TDSA-Tirunelveli) (NMR) 00:55.83; 50m free: 1. P Vikkas (Aquatic Madurai) (NMR) 00:23.10; 4x200m frees relay: Aces; 200m breaststroke: Danush Suresh (Aces) 02:22.77; 400m IM: Ahamed Azraq Habibullah 04:58.67; 50m butterfly: 1. Benediction Rohit (TDSA-Tirunelveli) 00.24.84 (NMR); Women: 400m free: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT-Chennai) 04:47.82; 200m IM: Shakthi B (Ansa Dubai) 02:35.17; 50m breaststroke: P Preshetha (SDAT-Dolphin) 00:36.50; 200m back: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT-Chennai) 02:34.56; 100m butterfly: Shakthi B (Ansa Dubai) 01:08.21; 50m free: Maanya Mukta Manesh (Marina Club) 00:28.66; 4x200m free relay: Aces 09:48.74; 800m free: S Dayanitha(Waves Academy) 10:05.35; 200m breaststroke: C Sahaya Rance (Sav Titans) 02:59.34; 400m Individual Medley: Shakthi (Ansa Dubai) 05:29.33. 4x100m medley relay (mixed): Aces 04:25.62. Rajiv Sethu shines on debut Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) shrugged off a bad start when he missed a gear and chalked up a brilliant victory in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race on debut in this category while Mathana Kumar crafted a 1-2 finish for Pacer Yamaha in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class as the duo lit up the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway on Saturday. Vignesh Goud, the 19-year-old from Hyderabad, scored a commanding win in the Novice (Stock 165cc) race.