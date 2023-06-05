Home Sport

ACES clinch top prize in state aquatic meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: WITH 211 points, ACES won the overall title at the TNSAA 77th Senior State Aquatic Championship held here on Sunday. Dr Sadayavel Kailasam, president of Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association, gave away the prizes. 

Benedicton Rohit of TDSA-Tirunelveli, with 33 points, won the men’s individual crown, while B Sakthi of ANSA-Dubai, with 33 points, was adjudged as the best women's swimmer. 

In the men’s team championship, ACES was the winner. They also bagged the women’s title with 75 points.

Results: Men: 800m Freestyle: Ahamed AH 09:24.38; 100m Backstroke: H Nithik (Turtles) 01:00.11; 200m Butterfly: H Sai Ganesh (ACES) 02:15.77; 100 m Freestyle:  D Adhitya (TSPA) 00:52.79; 4X100m Medley Relay: ACES (NMR) 04:01.97; 200m Freestyle: H Nithik (Turtles) 02:02.29; 100m Breaststroke: Danush Suresh (NMR) ACES 01:03.81; 50m backstroke: B Benedicton Rohit (TDSA-Tirunelveli) 0.27.97; Women: 50m backstroke: Deeksha Sivakumar (ORCA) 0.32.63; 100m Freestyle: Maanya Mukta Manesh (Marina Club) 01:02.52; 100m backstroke: Pramiti Gnanasekaran (SDAT-Chennai) 01:11.80; 100m Breaststroke: MU Joyshree (Sav Titans) 01:19.46; 200m Freestyle: Maanya Mukta Manesh (Marina Club) 02:16.28; 200m Butterfly: Shakthi B (ANSA-Dubai) 02:37.28; 1500m Freestyle: S Dayanitha (Waves Academy) 19:44.81; 4X100m Medley Relay: ACES 05:00.08; 4X100m: Freestyle Mixed Relay: Sav Titans 03:59.53.

Cricket coaching camp
Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation is conducting a nine months cricket coaching camp at the St Bede’s Grounds on all Saturdays and Sundays, from June 10, 2023 to February 25, 2024 for boys in the age group of 6-19 years. The enrollment forms can be taken from St Bede’s Grounds. For further details, contact 9840070486/9841227966/9444168836.

Double delight for Rajiv
Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar and Vignesh Goud notched a double apiece in their respective categories as the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023.  
Rajiv (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) swept the honours in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category, while Mathana did much the same in the other top-end class, the Pro-Stock 165cc Open. Both had won Race-1 on Saturday. 

ICF pip Nethaji FC
ICF defeated Nethaji FC 2-1 in the Senior Division league of Chennai Football Association on Sunday. 

