IOA still unable to appoint a CEO, house anxious and divided

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Somehow it was not at all surprising that there was no decision on the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer during Monday’s Executive Committee meeting of the Indian Olympic Association. The meeting did discuss the appointment of a CEO but nothing could be finalised.

The IOA had sought applications in January but had only one candidate who met the eligibility criteria of the newly-amended constitution. There is no update as of now. The IOA even called for an emergent general body meeting in May to alter the eligibility criteria for the CEO but it had to cancel it after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) intervened.

The IOC had categorically told this newspaper that “the IOC sees absolutely no reason why the IOA Constitution, which was just adopted in November last year, would need to be reviewed again”. The IOC also said it “has been insisting for several months that the IOA must appoint the new CEO without any further delay, in accordance with the IOA Constitution.”

In fact, the IOC is yet to give an audience to the IOA’s newly-elected top officials including the president.

However, even on Monday though there were a few appointments, there was nothing on the CEO. As of now, IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey is holding the position and even is taking decisions in that capacity. Unlike the joint secretary, the CEO is a paid post and “must be a person who is a management professional with management experience of at least 10 (ten) years as the CEO of a company/entity with a turnover of at least Rs 25 crores.”

The CEO has sweeping powers and that’s one reason why the IOA was trying to change the constitution.

To quote from the IOA constitution, “The Secretary-General/CEO shall be in charge of a) the day-to-day administration of the IOA; b) shall transact all office business in accordance with the decisions of the President, IOA, General Assembly and Executive Council; c) Manage all staff functions of the IOA; d) Determine the size and compensation of, hire and terminate the professional staff in accordance with the compensation policy laid down by the Executive Council…”

Interestingly, all day-to-day activities and even recent hirings are done by the acting CEO, who has been in charge since January. Even this is in violation of the constitution that allows a joint secretary to assume office for a maximum of 60 days “a Joint Secretary shall function as the CEO until a new CEO is appointed within 60 days from the position being declared vacant.”

IOA chief PT Usha had been insisting that a CEO should be appointed soon but there seems to be a section in IOA that would want the organisation to continue functioning as it is. Even during the EC meeting whenever CEO’s discussions took place, it turned a bit loud.

Besides taking decisions on the appointment of executives in various positions, the IOA also had discussions on sending officials to the Asian Games. What seemed interesting was the discussion on sending two sets of press attaché on a rotation basis so that more members can visit China. There is growing unrest among members as this would incur the wrath of the IOC yet again.

