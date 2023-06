AI to generate commentary at European Games

By AFP

PARIS: Some of the commentary on this month's European Athletics Team Championships will be generated by Artificial Intelligence, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Tuesday.

The AI will use the cloned voice of British commentator and former athlete Hannah England to turn a 24-hour live blog into an audio stream.

"I am excited to work with European Athletics and the EBU to explore using AI to bring even more content to our fans, speaking with one voice," said England in the EBU's statement.

The team athletics will take place from June 20-25 in Chorzow in Poland as part of multi-sport European Games centred on the city of Krakow.

"This audio innovation will allow Eurovision Sport and European Athletics to test the latest AI technology and demonstrate how it can be used effectively within a supervised framework to give people more choice in how they follow their favourite sport," the EBU's press release said.

