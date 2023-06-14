Home Sport

Pradosh propels Chepauk to victory

This year, for the first time there was an auction and once again the Hemang Badani-coached team has been able to assemble a strong team that ticks all the boxes.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Gillies' Praodsh Ranjan Paul slammed 55-ball 88 (Photo | Senbagapandiyan S)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service
CHENNAI: Right from the first edition of the TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies has been able to field a competitive team with the right mixture of experience and youth. This facet has enabled them to be the most successful team in the league so far.

This year, for the first time there was an auction and once again the Hemang Badani-coached team has been able to assemble a strong team that ticks all the boxes. When you have a top-order consisting of the likes of Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav  and a seasoned campaigner in Rajagopal Sathish there is bound to be runs on the board.


True to their reputation as one of the strong batting line-ups in the league, Chepauk Super Gillies posted 217/5 in 20 overs and inflicted a 52-run defeat upon Salem Spartans in the TNPL at Coimbatore on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth score for a win, Salem Spartans did not have a proper plan as to how to go about the task and surrendered meekly.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul and N Jagadeesan started with a bang and raised 91 runs for the first wicket in 9.1 overs. Pradosh changed gears effortlessly to make a quick fire 88 off just 55 balls. Jagadeesan (35 off 27 balls) on Tuesday was a bit subdued by his standards, but it served the team's cause as they batted out the opposition. Chepauk skipper B Aparajith (29) and Sanjay Yadav (31 n.o off 12 balls) gave the finishing touch.

