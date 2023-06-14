Pradosh propels Chepauk to victory

This year, for the first time there was an auction and once again the Hemang Badani-coached team has been able to assemble a strong team that ticks all the boxes. When you have a top-order consisting of the likes of Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav and a seasoned campaigner in Rajagopal Sathish there is bound to be runs on the board.
True to their reputation as one of the strong batting line-ups in the league, Chepauk Super Gillies posted 217/5 in 20 overs and inflicted a 52-run defeat upon Salem Spartans in the TNPL at Coimbatore on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth score for a win, Salem Spartans did not have a proper plan as to how to go about the task and surrendered meekly.
Pradosh Ranjan Paul and N Jagadeesan started with a bang and raised 91 runs for the first wicket in 9.1 overs. Pradosh changed gears effortlessly to make a quick fire 88 off just 55 balls. Jagadeesan (35 off 27 balls) on Tuesday was a bit subdued by his standards, but it served the team's cause as they batted out the opposition. Chepauk skipper B Aparajith (29) and Sanjay Yadav (31 n.o off 12 balls) gave the finishing touch.