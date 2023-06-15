Home Sport

Indonesia Open: Srikanth, Prannoy enter quarters, Sindhu exits

It was curtains for double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event.

Published: 15th June 2023

Kidambi Srikanth.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy registered straight game wins to advance to the men's singles quarterfinals, but it was curtains for double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event here on Thursday.

Taking the court first, Srikanth used his vast experience to quell the challenge of Lakshya Sen 21-17 22-20 in an all-Indian second round duel.

It was a hard-fought battle between the two Indians but Srikanth bagged the crucial moments with his calmness and experience to prevail over Lakshya in the match that lasted 45 minutes.

The win ensured Srikanth's dominance over his younger countrymate as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0 over Lakshya.

Seventh seed Prannoy then took just 43 minutes to get the better of Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-18 21-16.

However, world number 14 Sindhu made an early exit once again, losing 21-18 21-16 to her nemesis and world number 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a women's singles second round match.

Sindhu had made opening round exits from the last two events.

Tai Tzu, seeded third, has been the opponent Sindhu had struggled against the most in the international arena and it was no better here with the Chinese Taipei shuttler enhancing her head-to-head record over the Indian to a staggering 19-5.

Sindhu and Tai Tzu's most recent meeting was at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, where the Chinese Taipei player won 21-14 18-21 21-17.

With Sindhu's loss, Indian challenge came to an end in the women's singles event.

Earlier in the day, contrary to the final result it was Lakshya who started on a positive note, taking an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth clawed his way back.

It was even stevens till 17 points before Srikanth came out attacking and used the court to great effect to tire out his younger rival and win four straight points to pocket the first game.

The second game was no different as both shuttlers matched each other till 13 points before Srikanth won six straight points to surge ahead to 20-14.

But the 2021 world championships silver medallist squandered six match points as Lakshya bounced back in style to draw level at 20 apiece.

Srikanth, however, had the last laugh as he kept his composure to win the next two points and seal the affair.

Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19 21-14 in another second round match, while Prannoy will face third seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the last eight round.

