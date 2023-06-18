Ad-hoc panel suggests two-stage wrestling selection trials for Asian Games

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Indian Olympic Association awaits the Olympic Council of Asia's reply to its request for submitting the wrestlers' list for the Asian Games by August 15, the two-stage selection trials proposed by the ad-hoc committee have the potential to rub a few grapplers the wrong way.

Hoping to give protesting wrestlers a chance to compete at the Asian Games, the sports ministry on Friday asked the ad-hoc committee to seek more time from the OCA for submitting final wrestling entries. The ad-hoc panel, in turn, requested the IOA to send the request to the OCA.

The IOA has earlier directed all the national sports federations to submit their final entries by June 30. The IOA has to submit them to the OCA by July 15. Given the issue which is ailing Indian wrestling for the past few months, the IOA, however, agreed to seek an exemption for the wrestlers. The OCA has confirmed that they have received the letter and will reply soon.

Keeping the request in mind, the ad-hoc committee chalked a plan to organise trials in two stages. "The plan so far is to conduct trials for remaining wrestlers before July 15. The list can be forwarded to the OCA by the IOA but with a rider that a few weight categories might see changes depending upon the results of the second trials," a member of the ad-hoc committee, told this daily.

The two-stage trials mean the protesting wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will get close to two months for preparations before taking on the gold medallists of the first trials for a place in the team in their respective weight categories.

Elaborating on benefits, the member said, "This way we can send the list of wrestlers before July 15 albeit with a condition. If the OCA accepts our request it's good for protesting wrestlers but somehow if our plea is overturned then also we will not lose out on anything. The wrestlers selected in the first trials will be able to compete."

The formula might look good at first glance but, as pointed out by an expert, the primary issue with it is the lack of fairness. "It will be unfair to those who win trials in the first stage. They not only have to beat more opponents but have to manage their respective weights till the second trial. This was the case in the past as well when top wrestlers were given byes till the semifinal and final. This can be a grave injustice to wrestlers," an office-bearer of a state unit told this daily.

CHENNAI: Even as the Indian Olympic Association awaits the Olympic Council of Asia's reply to its request for submitting the wrestlers' list for the Asian Games by August 15, the two-stage selection trials proposed by the ad-hoc committee have the potential to rub a few grapplers the wrong way. Hoping to give protesting wrestlers a chance to compete at the Asian Games, the sports ministry on Friday asked the ad-hoc committee to seek more time from the OCA for submitting final wrestling entries. The ad-hoc panel, in turn, requested the IOA to send the request to the OCA. The IOA has earlier directed all the national sports federations to submit their final entries by June 30. The IOA has to submit them to the OCA by July 15. Given the issue which is ailing Indian wrestling for the past few months, the IOA, however, agreed to seek an exemption for the wrestlers. The OCA has confirmed that they have received the letter and will reply soon.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Keeping the request in mind, the ad-hoc committee chalked a plan to organise trials in two stages. "The plan so far is to conduct trials for remaining wrestlers before July 15. The list can be forwarded to the OCA by the IOA but with a rider that a few weight categories might see changes depending upon the results of the second trials," a member of the ad-hoc committee, told this daily. The two-stage trials mean the protesting wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will get close to two months for preparations before taking on the gold medallists of the first trials for a place in the team in their respective weight categories. Elaborating on benefits, the member said, "This way we can send the list of wrestlers before July 15 albeit with a condition. If the OCA accepts our request it's good for protesting wrestlers but somehow if our plea is overturned then also we will not lose out on anything. The wrestlers selected in the first trials will be able to compete." The formula might look good at first glance but, as pointed out by an expert, the primary issue with it is the lack of fairness. "It will be unfair to those who win trials in the first stage. They not only have to beat more opponents but have to manage their respective weights till the second trial. This was the case in the past as well when top wrestlers were given byes till the semifinal and final. This can be a grave injustice to wrestlers," an office-bearer of a state unit told this daily.