Home Sport

Elite athletes pant in heat

In a competition where athletes start peaking, if not national records at least meet records are created, apart from sporadic instances of personal bests, nothing much of note has taken place.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

AP’s Jyothi Yarraji won the womens’ 100m hurdles on Saturday | Shamim Qureshy

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The mercury crossed 40 degree Celsius once again on Saturday. Maximum touched 44 degrees. Oppressive heat and humidity is making it worse and feels like 51 degrees. No matter how much athletes get acclimatised, this definitely is not conducive for high-level sporting events. At least not for an event like Inter-state Senior Athletics Nationals which is doubling up as a selection trial for Asian Games, where athletes persevere to give their best.

Tejaswin Shankar, who has been competing in decathlon over the last two days couldn’t help but tweet: “Absolute horrendous heat at the #interstatechampionhips Everyone still competing in the dec(athlon) deserves to be judged by more than just a score at the end of the comp.” On Friday, sprinter Srabani Nanda was quite straightforward. “It’s very tough to perform in this climate here now specifically when you are organising a qualifying championship for international meets. They must provide a better climatic condition to achieve better results,” she had said after her silver-winning performance.

In a competition where athletes start peaking, if not national records at least meet records are created, apart from sporadic instances of personal bests, nothing much of note has taken place. Ahead of the Asian track and field championships in Thailand, where it is expected to bit cooler, this definitely will not help in preparation.

Another athlete Parul Choudhury ran her personal best in the 3000m Steeplechase last month during the Los Angeles Grand Prix held at the Drake Stadium with a timing of 9:29.51. But her performance here was not her best. She managed 9:34.23s on a hot and humid Saturday. “I was hoping to qualify for the world championship but unfortunately due to the extremely humid and hot conditions here, I could not despite my best efforts. I ran the first two kilometres at the same steady pace but in the end, I went a little, over my target time due to the heat.”

However, Athletic Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla had a different point of view. “This hot weather is not at all a plea to your failure,” he said. “Being a top-class athlete you must get used to different types of weather conditions. The winners never complained here but those who have failed took the weather issues”.

Earlier, the Inter-state championship was supposed to be held at Ranchi in the month of July. Regarding preponing it to the hot month of June at Bhubaneswar,  Sumariwalla said, “During this time it’s hot everywhere in the country. We are forced to prepone the events due to the change of rules to provide the athletes' lists before 75 days of the Asian Games. Earlier it was 30 days.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inter-state Senior Athletics Nationals Tejaswin Shankar Asian Games
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp