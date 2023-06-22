Home Sport

Clash of methodologies promises Ashes thrill to continue

England's mantra to opt for playing surfaces that empowers batters could produce exciting action in the days to come 

Published: 22nd June 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates with team mates during the first Ashes test match between England and Australia

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service
CHENNAI: During the last few overs of the nerve-shredding Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Tuesday, it wasn't hard to go back to the last time a Test in India went down to the wire. The India vs New Zealand at Kanpur in the winter of 2021 didn't have the same atmosphere, prestige or stake but it was important because it set the tone for Rahul Dravid's new regime. Like the first Test at Birmingham, it was also the beginning of a new WTC cycle at home.
On a seemingly slow surface which refused to crumble the way India thought it would, the visitors held out against the two Ravis, Ashwin and Jadeja, as well as Axar Patel. No 11, Ajaz Patel (2 off 23) and all-rounder, Rachin Ravindra (18 off 91), dead-batted for almost 10 overs in dying light on the last session of the final day.
With more home WTC points at stake in the 18 months since Dravid and the management didn't want to take any more chances. With two world-class and one elite spinner in their ranks, they opted for pitches that would bite, grip, jump and turn before tea on Day One. Throw in normal subcontinental conditions and these pitches were weaponised.  
Dravid alluded to this after the Indore debacle. "Sometimes, obviously with WTC points at stake, you are looking to play on, sometimes, a wicket that produces or gets results," he explained. "It can happen at times and not only in India... even across the world, you are seeing that at times it's difficult to get that balance perfectly right for everyone. And that can happen, not only here but it's happened in other places as well."
The key part of that Dravid remark was 'get that balance perfectly right for everyone'. Why Bazball (a term originally coined by an England journalist) is a breath of fresh air is because the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum partnership have flipped the script on its head. While India and a few other nations decided the best way to get results was to give bowlers lots of help, England have gone the other way: giving their batters the chance to set the tempo. Now, this works because they are anyway going through a golden batting generation. With pitches by and large staying true (it usually doesn't go through the top soil in less than two sessions) anyway, this has given rise to Tests going deep into Day Five.
It's also why totals in excess of 250 are being chased down. In the last 12-and-a-half months alone, England have made 279, 299, 296 and 378 in the 4th innings. Australia's successful chase of 282 has to be viewed in this context. The sport has conditioned its fans to think that anything above 200 in the fourth innings/ last day is tough. However, that could well be a thing of the past in England.      
But does that necessarily mean the Edgbaston pitch has to be bottled and rolled out in other centres? It's true that pacers, spinners and batters all had their moment in the sun but it was a painfully slow wicket (all those played-ons weren't a surprise). Lord's (venue for the second Ashes Test) will certainly be quicker — it cannot be any slower — but it will certainly favour the batters more. "We have been clear with the ground staff what type of wickets we want," Stokes had said a few months before the Ashes. "They have been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets. We want to score quickly."  
This, they believe, is the best chance to win a home Test (or Tests anywhere as they showed on the roads of Pakistan). Over the next five weeks or so, this clash of style against Australia will continue. England will maintain their zeal while Australia, cricketing zealots, will not waver from what got them success in the first Test. If Australia can win the Ashes for the first time since 2001, will Stokes-McCullum receive a reality check on their new ideology? If England regains the urn, will other teams change their methodology (empower batters on surfaces which aid strokeplay) in search of home wins in the WTC era?  
It's why the second Test can't come soon enough. 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashes Australia England
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp