After Asiad trials proposal backfires, ad-hoc panel decides to meet its wrestling experts

CHENNAI: A day after its decision to hold one-bout selection trials for protesting wrestlers backfired, the ad-hoc committee has decided to hold a meeting with coaches Gian Singh and Ashok Garg on the issue on Monday. The coaches were nominated to the panel by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on June 8 to lend their technical expertise on the proposed Asian Games selection trials and other sports activities. Ironically, the panel preferred to go ahead with its proposal to organise two-stage selection trials for Asiad and World Championships without taking these coaches into confidence.

"Bhupender Singh Bajwa, one of two members of the ad-hoc committee, wanted to discuss the issue with us. We are expected to meet him on Monday. The Asiad trials will definitely be on the agenda. Anything related to it will be decided after the meeting," Gian told this daily.

The proposal to organise two-stage selection trials was reported by this Daily a few days back. The proposal apparently was aimed at giving some preparation time to wrestlers who had staged a protest against the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). As per the proposal, it was decided that the selection trials to pick Asiad and Worlds teams will be held by June 30 for all wrestlers except those who protested as the IOA has to send the list to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) latest by July 15. The ad-hoc committee then wanted the six protesting wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Satywart Kadian and Jitender Kinha — to take on the winners of their respective weight categories in the second trial to decide on the final list for the Asiad.

The proposal, however, was met with stiff resistance from coaches and parents of other wrestlers. Talking to this daily, a few coaches and parents slammed the proposal saying it would be unfair on their wards if the ad-hoc committee went ahead with the decision. One of the parents, Dayanand Kalkar, even spoke to Bajwa on Friday expressing his apprehension about the proposal. Dayanand is the father and coach of wrestler Sujeet, who competes in 65kg, the weight category of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia.

Vikas Bhardwaj, Antim Panghal’s childhood coach from Baba Lal Das Kushti Academy, Hisar, echoed similar sentiments. Antim, India’s first-ever U-20 world champion, competes in 53kg, the weight category two-time Olympian Vinesh has made her own with her consistent shows over the years. He has also explained how such privileges given to senior wrestlers can affect upcoming grapplers both physically and mentally. “Antim will first have to overcome challenges from other wrestlers in the first trials. She will have to maintain her weight before the first trials. If she wins there, she has to do the same before the trials against Vinesh later. It can affect her physically as there wouldn’t be a big gap between the two trials. Besides, even if she wins the first trial, she will be under tremendous pressure as she knows she has to win another trial more than a month later against two-time Worlds medallist Vinesh,” he had said.

Bajwa remained incommunicado despite repeated attempts.

