Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal

The 24-year-old forward becomes Mikel Arteta's first signing of the summer after Arsenal finished runner-up in the Premier League last season.

Published: 29th June 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Kai Havertz completed a move across London on Wednesday by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds (USD 82 million).

Arsenal said the German international had joined on a "long-term contract."

The 24-year-old forward becomes Mikel Arteta's first signing of the summer after Arsenal finished runner-up in the Premier League last season. "You have probably already seen it. But now 'officially' I'm a Gunner," Havertz tweeted, adding a heart emoji.

Havertz will forever be a Chelsea icon after scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final and last year's Club World Cup triumph.

But he ultimately failed to live up to expectations at the club that he could become one of Europe's top players, leading to his departure after three years at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta is aiming to strengthen this summer after suffering the pain of last season's title collapse. Arsenal led the table for much of the campaign but fell away during the run-in to allow Manchester City to win a third straight league championship.

Arsenal has also been linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Havertz joined Chelsea for USD 92 million from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 as part of a major recruitment drive. He made 139 appearances in all competitions and scored 32 goals — none more important than his Champions League final strike against Man City.

