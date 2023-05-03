Home Sport

Botswana 800m specialist Amos gets 3-year ban for metabolites use

The three-year ban rules Amos out of competition until July 2025, meaning the Botswanan will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published: 03rd May 2023 06:04 PM

FILE: Nijel Amos. ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

PARIS: Botswana's Nijel Amos, an Olympic 800m silver medallist in 2012, has been banned for three years after testing positive for metabolites, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old tested positive for metabolites during an out-of-competition urine test in June 2022 and was provisionally suspended a month later, meaning he missed out on the world championships in Eugene.

The type of metabolites found in his sample, GW1516, "modifies how the body metabolizes fat," the AIU said. "It was originally synthesized and evaluated for the treatment of obesity, diabetes and other disorders caused by metabolic problems but is now not approved for human use."

The three-year ban rules Amos out of competition until July 2025, meaning the Botswanan will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amos is the third fastest runner over 800m of all time, having run 1min 41.73sec when winning silver behind David Rudisha at the London Olympics, when the Kenyan set the world record of 1:40.91.

