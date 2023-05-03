Olympic medal-winning US sprinter Tori Bowie dies at 32

By AFP

PARIS: Tori Bowie, the 100m silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 world champion has died at the age of 32, her management company and World Athletics said on Wednesday.

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management tweeted.

World Athletics confirmed the American's death, posting on Facebook that it was "deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie".

Bowie converted from the long jump in 2014 and had an immediate impact, becoming the fastest woman in the world that year.

At the Rio Olympics two years later, she prevented a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals when she finished second to Elaine Thompson in a time of 10.83sec with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third.

At the age of 32, Tori Bowie

