Cycling body to review transgender rules after US race

Governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

By Associated Press

AIGLE, Switzerland: The International Cycling Union will review its rules regulating transgender athletes and expects to make a fresh decision in August, the governing body of the sport said Thursday.

The UCI said it would “analyze the current situation” without referring to the women’s race in the United States last weekend won by Austin Killips.

The 27-year-old Killips, who is a transgender woman, won the Tour of the Gila stage race in New Mexico. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some cycling fans and former racers.

Governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

The UCI said after a management committee meeting it is “reopening consultation with the athletes and national federations.”

Cycling’s rules were changed last year to require transgender athletes to have serum testosterone levels of 2.5 nanomoles per liter or less for at least 24 months before competing in women’s events. The previous rule stipulated below five nanomoles for only 12 months.

“The UCI’s objective remains the same: to take into consideration, in the context of the evolution of our society, the desire of transgender athletes to practice cycling,” the Switzerland-based organization said. “The UCI also hears the voices of female athletes and their concerns about an equal playing field for competitors, and will take into account all elements, including the evolution of scientific knowledge.”

The next management meeting is from 31 July-Aug. 2 on the sidelines of the world championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

