Amanda Anisimova announces indefinite break from tennis

Anisimova, now 21, reached the 2019 French Open semifinals after beating reigning champion Simona Halep at age 17 — the youngest woman to get that far at a major since 2006.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Amanda Anisimova

June 2019: Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning her French Open quarterfinal match against Simona Halep (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The WTA Tour says Amanda Anisimova plans to take an indefinite break from tennis, citing burnout and concerns for her mental health.

“I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022,” the former world No. 21 American wrote on Instagram on Friday. “It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support.”

But later that year, just prior to the U.S. Open, her father and longtime coach Konstantin died at age 52 from a heart attack.

But later that year, just prior to the U.S. Open, her father and longtime coach Konstantin died at age 52 from a heart attack.

Anisimova reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago, upsetting Coco Gauff. She twice reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and beat defending champion Naomi Osaka at the 2022 event in Melbourne.

Anisimova, a winner of two WTA singles titles, gave no timetable for her return. Currently ranked No. 46, she lost in the first round of the Madrid Open last week to Arantxa Rus and was 3-8 in match results for the season.
 

