Home Sport

ROC president Stanislav Pozdnyakov hits out at IOC after top athletes excluded

Two-time gold medalist Yana Egorian and all three of the women's team sabre gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics - Sofya Velikaya, Olga Nikitina and Sofia Pozdniakova - were excluded.

Published: 11th May 2023 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Stanislav Pozdnyakov

Russian Olympic Committee President, Stanislav Pozdnyakov. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAUSANNE: The president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov indicated Thursday that the country could boycott qualifying competitions in fencing for next year's Paris Games after some athletes, including his own daughter, Pozdniakova were barred from competing.

The International Olympic Committee recommends letting competitors from Russia and Belarus compete as neutral athletes without national symbols after the invasion of Ukraine, but still excluding those employed by the military or security services or those who have publicly backed the war.

"Two-time gold medalist Yana Egorian and all three of the women's team sabre gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics - Sofya Velikaya, Olga Nikitina and Sofia Pozdniakova - were refused after vetting from the International Fencing Federation, Russian Fencing Federation," president Ilgar Mamedov told state news agencies.

"Some lesser-known fencers were approved to compete," Mamedov said.

But he didn't say why the other fencers were refused and there was no immediate confirmation from the International Fencing Federation, known as the FIE.

All three of the women's team sabre gold medalists were identified as being affiliated with the Central Sports Club of the Army, known as CSKA, in a 2021 statement on the Russian Defense Ministry website following the Tokyo Olympics.

It listed Velikaya as the rank of captain and Nikitina as a sergeant.

They and Egorian are all listed in profiles on the FIE website with the term - armed forces athlete.

"The FIE decisions showed IOC criteria for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to be a 'farce' and a 'thinly veiled suspension' which amounted to discrimination," Pozdnyakov wrote in posts on the Telegram app.

"The International Olympic Committee is imposing such criteria that the participation of the overwhelming majority of our athletes and practically all of the leaders of the national teams in Olympic qualifying and other competitions is in practice unrealistic," he added.

Pozdnyakov said he had spoken with the Russian fencing team and indicated that they supported boycotting competitions under the current conditions.

"The position is unanimous, our fencers will take part only if there are equal rights with athletes of other countries, without contrived or wrongful parameters and other artificial obstacle courses," Pozdnyakov said.

There was also criticism from the Kremlin.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said Russia opposes restrictions on its athletes.

"We consider it absolutely wrong to try to apply conditions of some political requirements to athletes and their participation in international competitions," Peskov said.

"We do not agree with such recommendations. Fencing has a central place in Olympic politics because it is the sport of IOC president Thomas Bach, who was a gold medalist at the 1976 Montreal Games. Pozdnyakov himself won four Olympic gold medals in fencing, and his daughter won both the individual and team sabre gold medals in Tokyo," Peskov added.

A Russian boycott could smooth the way for Ukraine's fencers to keep competing.

The Ukrainian government and fencing team have a policy of not entering any events where Russian or Belarusian competitors are allowed.

The FIE's earlier moves toward readmitting Russians and Belarusians led to a protest petition from top fencers from around the world against the plan.

At least four competitions on the FIE's World Cup circuit have also been called off by organizers unwilling to host Russian and Belarusian competitors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov International Olympic Committee fencing
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp