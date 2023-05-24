Home Sport

Wrestler Ravi returns to national team after CWG

However, he will compete in the 61kg category in the upcoming Ranking Series.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya.

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya. (File Photo)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya has been named in the squad announced on Tuesday for the 3rd Ranking Series “Kaba Uulu Kozhomkul & Raatbek Sanatbaev” event scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 1 to 4. Ravi last represented the country in the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherein he clinched the 57kg gold. However, he will compete in the 61kg category in the upcoming Ranking Series. Anshu Malik, who is nursing an injury, will miss the event.

"The Indian contingent that will comprise 46 members (11 Freestyle, 10 Greco Roman & 9 Women Wrestlers and 16 coaches & support staff) will take part in the event that is set to take place from 1st to 4th June 2023 and help wrestlers get crucial ranking points that is important for seeding at major competitions like the World Wrestling Championship that will be held in September this year. The 2023 World Championships will also be an Olympic Qualifiers, and the seeding earned through ranking points will play an important role," said a statement by the ad-hoc committee led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.

"The Union Government has approved the funding of over Rs. 82 lakh for the same which will cover their air travel, local transportation, food cost, boarding, and lodging cost among other expenses," added the statement.

ACTC meeting

Meanwhile, a source informed that the ad-hoc is scheduled to meet SAI on Wednesday for the ACTC (annual calendar for training and competition) meeting. "The now defunct Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had already submitted the ACTC. The ad-hoc committee will meet the SAI officials for its approval on Wednesday. Once it is approved, there would be clarity over future events, training programmes and national camps," said the source. The ad-hoc committee has to appoint a returning officer as well to make sure a new body is elected to run the WFI. A decision in this regard may be taken soon.

India team

Freestyle: Aman 61kg, Ravi 61kg, Pankaj 61kg, Anuj Kumar 65kg, Mulayam Yadav 70kg, Yash 74kg, Deepak 79kg, Deepak Punia 86kg, Jointy Kumar 86kg, Deepak 97kg, Anirudh Kumar 125kg.
Greco-Roman: Manjeet 55kg, Sumit 60kg, Neeraj 67kg, Ashu 67kg, Vikas 72kg, Sajan 77kg, Rohit Dahiya 82kg, Sunil Kumar 87kg, Narinder Cheema 97kg, Sahil 130kg.
Women's wrestling: Neelam 50kg, Pooja 53kg, Sito 55kg, Sarita 59kg, Sonam 62kg, Manisha 65kg, Nisha 68kg, Reetika 72kg, Priya 76kg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp