Wrestler Ravi returns to national team after CWG

CHENNAI: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya has been named in the squad announced on Tuesday for the 3rd Ranking Series “Kaba Uulu Kozhomkul & Raatbek Sanatbaev” event scheduled in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 1 to 4. Ravi last represented the country in the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherein he clinched the 57kg gold. However, he will compete in the 61kg category in the upcoming Ranking Series. Anshu Malik, who is nursing an injury, will miss the event.

"The Indian contingent that will comprise 46 members (11 Freestyle, 10 Greco Roman & 9 Women Wrestlers and 16 coaches & support staff) will take part in the event that is set to take place from 1st to 4th June 2023 and help wrestlers get crucial ranking points that is important for seeding at major competitions like the World Wrestling Championship that will be held in September this year. The 2023 World Championships will also be an Olympic Qualifiers, and the seeding earned through ranking points will play an important role," said a statement by the ad-hoc committee led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.

"The Union Government has approved the funding of over Rs. 82 lakh for the same which will cover their air travel, local transportation, food cost, boarding, and lodging cost among other expenses," added the statement.



Meanwhile, a source informed that the ad-hoc is scheduled to meet SAI on Wednesday for the ACTC (annual calendar for training and competition) meeting. "The now defunct Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had already submitted the ACTC. The ad-hoc committee will meet the SAI officials for its approval on Wednesday. Once it is approved, there would be clarity over future events, training programmes and national camps," said the source. The ad-hoc committee has to appoint a returning officer as well to make sure a new body is elected to run the WFI. A decision in this regard may be taken soon.

Freestyle: Aman 61kg, Ravi 61kg, Pankaj 61kg, Anuj Kumar 65kg, Mulayam Yadav 70kg, Yash 74kg, Deepak 79kg, Deepak Punia 86kg, Jointy Kumar 86kg, Deepak 97kg, Anirudh Kumar 125kg.

Greco-Roman: Manjeet 55kg, Sumit 60kg, Neeraj 67kg, Ashu 67kg, Vikas 72kg, Sajan 77kg, Rohit Dahiya 82kg, Sunil Kumar 87kg, Narinder Cheema 97kg, Sahil 130kg.

Women's wrestling: Neelam 50kg, Pooja 53kg, Sito 55kg, Sarita 59kg, Sonam 62kg, Manisha 65kg, Nisha 68kg, Reetika 72kg, Priya 76kg.

