ICC Men’s World Cup schedule to be announced in June

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: With four months to go for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the venues and the schedule for the tournament are set to be announced in a press conference during the World Test Championship final in London next month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said after the Special General Meeting in Ahmedabad where the board met the affiliates on Friday evening.

The Working Group for the World Cup will feature the office bearers of the BCCI with the venues being split between them, with metro cities to be looked at for hosts for the tournament. “One or two members will be added, but mostly the office bearers will be looking after the venues. It will be 10-12 venues, so we will distribute all the venues among the office bearers,” Shah told reporters.

Meanwhile, Grant Thornton company will be working with the BCCI in the upgradation process of the 15 venues that are earmarked to host the World Cup games, after which they are planning to expand on the same.

As for the future course of direction regarding the Asia Cup, the format and hosts for the tournament will be finalised after having a meeting with the concerned associations in the coming weeks. As for the home series against Afghanistan, Shah said that India will host them in one of the two windows, either in June or before the World Cup as the media rights for India’s home bilaterals and domestic games are yet to be finalised.

On the topic of physios, he said, “Our main concerns were the physios and the strength and conditioning. In all state associations, the S&C will be recruited by the NCA and they will be under the purview of Nitin Patel who is the Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the NCA. The moment contract expires they will take a fresh recruit,” Shah said.

The last time India A played was against New Zealand A at home earlier this year. On shadow A-tours, Shah said the BCCI is currently in conversation with England and New Zealand cricket boards regarding the same.

The Prevention Of Sexual Harassment policy that was drafted in the SGM will be submitted before the AGM and approved with a new committee in place. The new window for the Women’s Premier League will be discussed with the broadcasters and finalised with the board looking to host the next edition before March 2024.

Salient features of SGM

ODI WC venues to be announced during WTC final

Every state will have S&C coach through NCA

Afghanistan tour of India in June or before WC

Grant Thornton will work with BCCI to upgrade WC venues

Asia Cup to be decided soon

POSH policy drafted

No final decision yet on the women’s coach and men’s chief selector

AHMEDABAD: With four months to go for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the venues and the schedule for the tournament are set to be announced in a press conference during the World Test Championship final in London next month, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said after the Special General Meeting in Ahmedabad where the board met the affiliates on Friday evening. The Working Group for the World Cup will feature the office bearers of the BCCI with the venues being split between them, with metro cities to be looked at for hosts for the tournament. “One or two members will be added, but mostly the office bearers will be looking after the venues. It will be 10-12 venues, so we will distribute all the venues among the office bearers,” Shah told reporters. Meanwhile, Grant Thornton company will be working with the BCCI in the upgradation process of the 15 venues that are earmarked to host the World Cup games, after which they are planning to expand on the same.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As for the future course of direction regarding the Asia Cup, the format and hosts for the tournament will be finalised after having a meeting with the concerned associations in the coming weeks. As for the home series against Afghanistan, Shah said that India will host them in one of the two windows, either in June or before the World Cup as the media rights for India’s home bilaterals and domestic games are yet to be finalised. On the topic of physios, he said, “Our main concerns were the physios and the strength and conditioning. In all state associations, the S&C will be recruited by the NCA and they will be under the purview of Nitin Patel who is the Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the NCA. The moment contract expires they will take a fresh recruit,” Shah said. The last time India A played was against New Zealand A at home earlier this year. On shadow A-tours, Shah said the BCCI is currently in conversation with England and New Zealand cricket boards regarding the same. The Prevention Of Sexual Harassment policy that was drafted in the SGM will be submitted before the AGM and approved with a new committee in place. The new window for the Women’s Premier League will be discussed with the broadcasters and finalised with the board looking to host the next edition before March 2024. Salient features of SGM ODI WC venues to be announced during WTC final Every state will have S&C coach through NCA Afghanistan tour of India in June or before WC Grant Thornton will work with BCCI to upgrade WC venues Asia Cup to be decided soon POSH policy drafted No final decision yet on the women’s coach and men’s chief selector