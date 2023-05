Sahayaraj’s 5-wicket haul in vain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium pacer Sahayaraj’s 5 for 28 went in vain as his team National CC lost to PUC by three wickets in the 53rd All-India YSCA trophy cricket tournament.

Brief scores: National CC 113 in 28.4 ovs (Mirza Mohammad Hussain 3/32) lost to PUC 116 for 7 in 27.1 ovs (Prithvi 34; Sahayaraj 5/28). Cepery CC 140/2 in 30 ovs (Madhan 48; Manikandan 3/31, Leo Franson 3/22, Saravanan 3/39) lost to Royal Gems 143/4 in 19 ovs (Rajkumar 46). YSCA ‘B’ 135 in 27.5 ovs (Santhosh Kumar 32) bt BMCC 120 in 25.5 ovs (Chandra Gandhan 42; P Sanjay Kumar 3/37, S Manikandan 3/21).

