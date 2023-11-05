Interesting to see Australia's stand on playing Afghanistan now: Afghan team chief selector, bowler Naveen raise question   

Firoz Mirza By

KOLKATA: Throwing the first salvo ahead of their high-stake clash in the ongoing ODI World Cup, Asadullah Khan, chief selector of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), demanded an answer from Cricket Australia (CA) whether its team will compete against Hashmatullah Shahidi & Co. at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.

CA earlier this year had withdrawn from the ODI series against Afghanistan in response to the Taliban’s treatment of women, including growing restrictions on education and employment opportunities. The Australian men’s team was scheduled to face Afghanistan in three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates as part of the ICC Super League.

“Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms. CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country."

The ACB chief selector asked what's the stand of CA now. "Let's see what CA stands for now? Whether they will stand for humanitarian rights as they did earlier this year or go for two points, which seem to be very important in their bid to qualify for the semifinals," Khan told this daily.

The decision back then drew strong reactions from ACB and its players, who went on to say that they will boycott the Big Bash League in future. The board described the decision as “pathetic” and “an attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport.”

Prominent player Rahid Khan had requested then to keep politics out of sports. “I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had threatened to boycott the BBL then and posted a message on Instagram on Sunday saying, "Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see Cricket Australia stand in the World Cup."

One of the CA officials accompanying the team here in India was requested for his response on the issue but he didn't reply to text messages.

India and South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals and as many as four teams - Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan - are in contention to claim the remaining two spots. Given the situation, every remaining match for these two teams is important if they wish to make it to the knock-out stage.

