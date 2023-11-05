Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament: Arjun bags title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National junior champion and runner up in the national sub-junior championship, Adireddy Arjun of Telangana, displayed a splendid performance to win the third Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament organised by Madurai District Chess Circle at Poppys hotel on Saturday.

The 13-year-old scored 8.5 points, the only draw coming against the runner up Harsh Suresh, a class XI student of Velammal Schools, Chennai. Arjun has increased his international rating by 212 points. Arjun won $500 and Harsh collected $300 as the prize money. The performance of Harsh is also laudable as both have achieved their IM norms in the tournament.

Shriya, Nandhini in semis

BR Nandhini of MVM and Shriya Anand of CTTF entered the semifinals in the U-17 girls segment of the 7th TNTTA- Polyhose state ranking tournament held at ICF Indoor stadium.

